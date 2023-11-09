North American Firefighter Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Markey Opportunity Report 2023: An $896 Million Market in 2022 - Stringent NFPA Standards to Drive Product Innovations and Evolution

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North American Firefighter Personal Protective Equipment Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North American firefighting PPE market generated $896.0 million in revenue in 2022

The United States is the largest market for firefighting PPE in North America, accounting for 84.1% of the revenue share in 2022. The country will witness a higher revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the study period, 2022-2027, owing to higher adoption of technologically improved firefighting PPE.

Stringent NFPA regulatory guidelines and increased awareness of fire fatalities will increase firefighting PPE's growth in North America during the forecast period. Turnout gears make up the largest product segment, with $429.6 million in revenue in 2022, accounting for a revenue share of 47.9% in 2022.

PFAS-free turnout gear demand and the upcoming regulatory guidelines will drive turnout gear's growth in North America. In terms of technological advancement, self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) with improved telemetry, telecommunication, and physiological trackers will drive higher adoption in North American fire departments in the forecast period. SCBA that is easy to disassemble and decontaminate will gain higher traction in the coming years.



Firefighting PPE manufacturers are developing their service portfolio to include firefighting PPE washing and decontamination. In the coming years, the rental or product-as-a-service (PaaS) model will offer higher traction, as it will enable smaller fire departments to access updated PPE at an affordable price.

Connected PPE and cloud platforms have taken center stage for firefighting PPE development. AI, machine learning (ML), and augmented reality (AR) represent the future of firefighting PPE innovation owing to the increased safety needs in hazardous firegrounds.

