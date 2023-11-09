Government of Canada Invites FuelPositive to Join Rebuild Ukraine Delegation

WATERLOO, Ontario, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelPositive Corporation (TSX.V: NHHH) (OTCQB: NHHHF) (the “Company” or “FuelPositive”) is paving the way for sustainable agricultural and energy solutions as part of the select Canadian Delegation, at the Rebuild Ukraine Conference in Warsaw, Poland, from November 13th to 16th 2023.

This conference signifies an essential worldwide effort to support the people of Ukraine in rebuilding their nation.

Ukrainians have long played a vital role in feeding the world's growing population.

FuelPositive’s vision and commitment to global food security uniquely positions the Company to assist Ukrainian farmers in rebuilding their agricultural infrastructure.

FuelPositive's ground-breaking technology offers a game-changing solution. By decarbonizing and decentralizing ammonia production, FuelPositive can accelerate the creation of a more resilient and independent agricultural infrastructure. FuelPositive’s model of decentralized Green Ammonia production can offer more reliable cost and supply and provide Ukrainian farmers with the unique advantage of de-risking their operations.

Our innovative system enables farmers to produce Green Ammonia (NH3) onsite, eliminating the need for traditional, centralized, carbon-intensive sources of ammonia. By significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions, our technology not only benefits the environment but also ensures a sustainable source of nitrogen fertilizer for the future.

Additionally, future FuelPositive advancements will allow farmers to use Green Ammonia as fuel for their equipment, further reducing their carbon footprint.

FuelPositive's Green Ammonia system comprises a nitrogen generator, a Green Hydrogen electrolyzer, and a patent-pending Green Ammonia synthesis converter. This advanced technology can operate using sustainable sources of electricity such as wind, solar, geothermal, or hydro, ensuring an environmentally friendly production process.

Ian Clifford, Board Chair and CEO of FuelPositive Corporation stated: "This Saturday, November 11th, is Remembrance Day in Canada, and the FuelPositive team would like to acknowledge everyone around the world affected by the devastation of war and offer solidarity toward peace and rebuilding efforts. FuelPositive would also like to extend its gratitude to the Government of Canada for including us in its ongoing support and investment in clean technology research, development, and adoption. Our Company is committed to supporting sustainable and independent agricultural practices worldwide. We look forward to collaborating with stakeholders and exploring partnerships in a peaceful Ukraine, driving positive change and helping Ukrainian farmers reassert their full potential as agricultural leaders."

For further information, please contact:

Ian Clifford

Chief Executive Officer and Board Chair

Ian@fuelpositive.com

Tel: 416.535.8395

www.fuelpositive.com

Investor Relations United States & International:

RB Milestone Group (RBMG)

fuelpositive@rbmilestone.com

Investor Relations Canada:

Transcend Capital Inc.

et@transcendcapitalinc.com

About FuelPositive

FuelPositive is a Canadian technology company committed to providing commercially viable and sustainable, “cradle to cradle” clean technology solutions, including an on-farm/onsite, containerized Green Ammonia (NH3) production system that eliminates carbon emissions from the production of Green Ammonia.

By focusing on technologies that are clean, sustainable, economically advantageous and realizable, the Company aims to help mitigate climate change, addressing unsustainable agricultural practices through innovative technology and practical solutions that can be implemented now. The FuelPositive on-farm/onsite, containerized Green Ammonia production system is designed to produce pure, anhydrous ammonia for multiple applications, including fertilizer for farming, fuel for grain drying and internal combustion engines, a practical alternative for fuel cells and a solution for grid storage. Green Ammonia is also considered a key enabler of the hydrogen economy.

FuelPositive systems are designed to provide for Green Ammonia production on-farm/onsite, where and when needed. This eliminates wildly fluctuating supply chains and offers end-users clean fertilizer, energy and Green Ammonia supply security while eliminating carbon emissions from the production process. The first customers will be farmers. Farmers use 80% of the traditional grey ammonia produced today as fertilizer.

See pre-sale details here: https://fuelpositive.com/pre-sales/.

Cautionary Statement

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) that are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. The information in this release about future plans and objectives of the Company, including with respect to further testing and implementation of the FP300 system, are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time they were made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect.

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of providing information about management’s expectations and plans relating to the future. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable law.