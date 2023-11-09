Asia OEMs' Over-the-Air Update (FOTA/SOTA) Strategies Report 2023 Featuring Mahindra, Tata Elxsi, Maruti Suzuki Motors, Toyota, Nissan, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Honda, & Hyundai Motor Group

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insights on Asian OEMs' Over-the-Air Update (FOTA/SOTA) Strategies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study identifies the factors driving and restraining growth in this space and examines several use cases for automakers. It concludes by highlighting the growth opportunities emerging from this space for market players and stakeholders to leverage.
This research service analyzes over-the-air (OTA) updates from Asian original equipment manufacturers and examines opportunities for market participants to enhance their OTA capabilities and gain a competitive edge.
The study looks at both firmware OTA (FOTA) and software OTA (SOTA) strategies. The growing use of embedded technology and 5G will boost the use of connected services and advanced infotainment services, which will drive OTA software updates that create more personalized experiences.
This study segments OTA updates into the following 12 categories: Powertrain; infotainment services; connected services; advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS)/autonomous driving (AD); chassis; remote services; bug fixes; user manuals; health, wellness, and well-being; passive safety; active safety; and comfort/convenience.
It offers profiles of the Hyundai Group, Toyota Group, and Honda Group, outlining their service and subsegment penetration for each OTA update type. The study also breaks down the number of OTA updates each company offers per category. Country-specific analyses have been provided for Japan, South Korea, and India.
KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED
- Which OEMs offer OTA updates?
- Which segments and subsegments account for most of the OTA updates?
- Which regulations and standards impact the OTA updates?
- To date, how many OTA updates have the profiled companies offered?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Over-the-air (OTA) Updates in the Automotive Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2 Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
3 Introduction to OTA Updates
- OTA Updates in the Automotive Industry: How and Why
- Key Participants and OTA Update Types
- OTA Update Segmentation
- OTA Updates in the Automotive Industry: A Timeline
- OTA Update Trends Affecting On-demand Feature Adoption
- OEMs Recalling Vehicles with and without OTA Updates: A Case Study
- OTA Updates: The Future
4 Privacy Data Regulations and Standards Impacting OTA Updates: South Korea and Japan
- Personal Information Protection Act (PIPA): South Korea
- Act on the Protection of Personal Information (APPI): Japan
- Digital Personal Data Protection Bill (DPDPB), 2023: India
- Cybersecurity Regulation: UNECE WP.29
- Cybersecurity Regulations WP.29
- WP.29 Key Requirements and Mandates
- UNECE Cybersecurity Regulation: R155
- UNECE Regulation on Software Updates and Software Update Management Systems (SUMSs): R156
- Regulations across Asian Countries: A Snapshot
5 Automaker OTA Updates by Segment: India
- Indian Automakers' OTA Updates: A Snapshot
- Indian Automakers' OTA Updates by OEM
- Mahindra's Future Strategies Impacting OTA Updates
- Tata Elxsi's OTA Update Strategy
- Maruti Suzuki Motors's OTA Update
6 Automaker OTA Updates by Segment: Japan
- Japanese Automakers' OTA Updates: A Snapshot
- Japanese Automakers's OTA Updates by OEM
- Toyota's OTA Updates: A Snapshot
- Toyota OTA Updates: A Timeline
- Toyota's OTA Update Comparison by Segments
- Toyota OTA Update Penetration by Subsegments
- Nissan, Mazda, and Mitsubishi's OTA Updates: A Snapshot
- Honda's OTA Updates: A Snapshot
- Honda's OTA Updates: A Timeline
- Honda OTA Update Comparison by Segment
- Honda OTA Update Penetration by Subsegments
7 Automaker OTA Updates by Segment: South Korea
- South Korea Automakers' OTA Updates: A Snapshot
- South Korea Automakers' OTA Updates by OEM
- Hyundai Motor Group's OTA Updates: A Snapshot
- Hyundai Motor Group's OTA Updates: A Timeline
- Hyundai Motor Group's OTA Update Comparison by Segment
- Hyundai Motor Group OTA Update Penetration by Subsegments
- OTA Update Penetration by Segment in Asian OEMs
- Segment/Category Benchmarking by Automakers
- Asian OEMs: Comparison by Number of OTA Updates
- Asian OEMs: OTA Update Snapshot
- Asian OEMs OTA Updates: Comparison of Number of OTA Updates by Segment
- Asian OEMs: OTA Update Summary
8 Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: In-cabin Features and OTA Updates
- Growth Opportunity 2: Continuous Software Updates
- Growth Opportunity 3: Autonomous Vehicles and EVs
9 Appendix
- Subsegments: Powertrain
- Subsegments: Infotainment
- Subsegments: Connected Services
- Subsegments: Chassis
- Subsegments: ADAS/AD
- Subsegments: Comfort/Convenience
