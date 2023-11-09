Zirconia Market Analysis: CAGR of 6.5% and Noteworthy US$ 10.3 billion Upswing in Sight-BY PMI

Covina, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What is the Zirconia?

Zirconia, also known as zirconium dioxide (ZrO2), is a versatile and advanced ceramic material with a wide range of applications in various industries. It is characterized by its high strength, excellent thermal and chemical resistance, and electrical conductivity at elevated temperatures. Zirconia is primarily obtained from the mineral zircon (ZrSiO4) and is commonly used in its stabilized or partially stabilized form, which improves its mechanical properties.

Zirconia's biocompatibility and strength make it a suitable material for medical devices, including orthopedic implants, surgical instruments, and hearing aid components. The healthcare industry's growth will drive the zirconia market . The demand for zirconia in dental applications is likely to increase, driven by the growing aging population and a focus on aesthetics and durability in dental procedures.

In February 2021, Dentsply Sirona Launching New Esthetic, High-Strength Zirconia CAD/CAM Block this Week in Vegas. This week, CEREC MTL Zirconia made its debut at DS World in Las Vegas. It is a multilayer graded zirconium oxide block that combines the strength associated with zirconium oxide with a high degree of aesthetics and processing simplicity.

Catalysts based on zirconia are useful in a variety of environmental applications, including car catalytic converters. Zirconia-based catalysts are expected to become more in demand as a result of tighter environmental restrictions and an increased emphasis on emission reduction. Because of its high temperature and wear resistance, zirconia components will be needed by the aerospace and industrial sectors for a long time to come.

The primary uses of zirconia in healthcare are as follows:

Dental Implants: Zirconia dental implants are a popular alternative to traditional titanium implants. They are biocompatible, strong, and aesthetically pleasing. Zirconia implants are used for tooth replacement and have gained popularity for their natural appearance and low allergic potential.

Zirconia dental implants are a popular alternative to traditional titanium implants. They are biocompatible, strong, and aesthetically pleasing. Zirconia implants are used for tooth replacement and have gained popularity for their natural appearance and low allergic potential. Dental Crowns and Bridges: Zirconia-based dental crowns and bridges are known for their durability and aesthetic appeal. They are used for restorative dentistry to replace or repair damaged teeth.

Zirconia-based dental crowns and bridges are known for their durability and aesthetic appeal. They are used for restorative dentistry to replace or repair damaged teeth. Orthopedic Implants: Zirconia is also used in orthopedic implants, such as hip joint prostheses and knee implants. Its biocompatibility and resistance to wear make it a suitable material for these applications.

Zirconia is also used in orthopedic implants, such as hip joint prostheses and knee implants. Its biocompatibility and resistance to wear make it a suitable material for these applications. Medical Tools and Instruments: Hearing Aids: Zirconia components are used in hearing aids for their biocompatibility, lightweight nature, and durability.

Hearing Aids: Zirconia components are used in hearing aids for their biocompatibility, lightweight nature, and durability. Bioceramic Coatings: Zirconia-based bioceramic coatings are applied to medical devices, such as orthopedic implants, to improve their biocompatibility and reduce wear and friction.

The Key players contributing to zirconia market:

Exxaro Resources Ltd.

Bemax Resources Ltd.

Luxfer Group

Rio Tinto Plc.

Foskor Ltd.

Iluka Resources Ltd.

Namakwa Sands Ltd.

Neo Material Technologies Inc.

Tronox Ltd.

E.I DuPont de Nemours.

