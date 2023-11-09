NACAS Unveils Scholars of the Inaugural Diversity in Auxiliary Leadership Program

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of College Auxiliary Services (NACAS) , a professional trade association that supports the non-academic segment of higher education responsible for generating business through a diverse array of campus services, today unveils the scholars of its inaugural Diversity in Auxiliary Leadership (DIAL) Program. The first DIAL cohort was announced at the 2023 C3X Annual Conference & Expo .



“The goal of the DIAL program is to provide individuals from under-represented groups in the auxiliary services community with access, support and opportunities for leadership. We congratulate the winners of the DIAL program and wish them continued success,” said Sheena Majette, Chief Learning Officer, NACAS.

In today’s competitive landscape, institutions must attract leaders who bring a wide variety of professional and personal experiences to the table. Through the support of the NACAS Foundation and exclusive sponsorship of Aramark Collegiate Hospitality, the fully-funded scholarship program supports individuals from under-represented groups to advance in leadership positions within the auxiliary services and higher education profession. The DIAL program is a two-year commitment with a cohort format that brings up to ten individuals together for their leadership development journey.

2023 DIAL Scholars:

Jeremy Leiferman, University of Minnesota Duluth

“Through DIAL, I hope to learn strategies and techniques that help improve the services and the climate on my campus that impacts students and other community members from diverse populations.”

David Young, Saint Louis University

“I look forward to learning new strategies to increase representation, equitable outcomes, belongingness, and other elements of inclusion.”

Carolyn Spencer, SUNY Geneseo Campus Auxiliary Services

“Through DIAL, I hope to bring a bigger and better toolbox back to my organization to help us further expand our commitment to developing and maintaining a diverse workforce and culture.”

Keonta Johnson, Southeastern Louisiana University

“I have envisioned myself being culturally sensitive to the needs of others by continuing to learn their backgrounds all while enhancing my knowledge. Feeling a sense of belonging is something that all individuals need to experience regardless of their race, age, sexual preference, ethnic and background.”

Lauren Antoni, Sonoma State University

“Through DIAL, I can offer guidance on creating inclusive hiring processes, fostering an inclusive work environment, and ensuring equal opportunities for all employees.”

Mariah McDaniel, University of Georgia Dining Services

“I want to be one of the many needed auxiliary professionals that advocates for and provides culturally responsive care to individuals who identify as LGBTQ+. As part of my daily duties of increasing access to food to the university community, I hope to also assist my community to find resources and thrive.”

Trey Terrio, California College of the Arts

“I have seen first-hand, the power of a diverse coalition of people can do when united by the same goals and I see that now more than ever at my college.”

Enrico Ovalles, California State University Long Beach

“I see myself contributing to building a diversity, equality and inclusion (DEI) culture for my organization/industry by continuing to be involved, hopefully setting a good example as a diverse individual in a leadership position, and continuing to help others inside and outside of my campus store.”

Dr. LeVita Bassett, Howard University

“I see myself contributing to the DEI culture by serving on various committees where I can be a voice for minorities around campus.”

Torrie Simmons, UNC Charlotte

“I see myself contributing to building a diverse, equitable and inclusive culture for my organization through DIAL by using my voice to promote conversation and understanding.”

