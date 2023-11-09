Preserving Memories: Photo Printing and Merchandise Market Booms Amidst Rising Demand for Tangible Keepsakes | Market report by RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to RationalStat ’s most recent market study, the Global Photo Printing and Merchandise Market value is estimated at US$ 15.7 billion in 2023 and is expected to rise at a strong CAGR of over 2.6% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The process of printing digital or film images on various surfaces such as paper, canvas, metal, and other materials is referred to as photo printing and merchandise. Creating personalized photo-based stuff such as bespoke photo books, calendars, mugs, phone cases, and other items is also included in the definition.

The advent of social media platforms has resulted in an increase in photo sharing online. People frequently want to turn their digital memories into physical keepsakes, which increases the need for picture printing services.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global Photo Printing and Merchandise market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, distribution channel and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global Photo Printing and Merchandise market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Photo Printing and Merchandise market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Photo Printing and Merchandise Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of distribution channel, according to reports, the retail stores segment will continue to occupy more than 25% of the market value by the end of 2028, representing one of the most important segments in the photo printing and merchandise business.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 15.7 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 18.8 billion Growth Rate 2.6% Dominant Segment Retail Stores Dominant Region North America Key Market Drivers Growing demand for personalized photo prints

Rising utilization of smartphones

Technological advancements Companies Profiled American Greetings Corporation

Bay Photo Inc. (Circle Graphics Inc.)

Card Factory

Cimpress NV

Digitalab Ltd.

Eastman Kodak Company

Hallmark Cards Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Shutterfly Inc.

Walgreens Co. (Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.)

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global photo printing and merchandise market growth include American Greetings Corporation, Bay Photo Inc. (Circle Graphics Inc.), Card Factory, Cimpress NV, Digitalab Ltd., Eastman Kodak Company, Hallmark Cards Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Shutterfly Inc., and Walgreens Co. (Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.), among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global photo printing and merchandise market based on type, distribution channel and region

Global Photo Printing and Merchandise Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Photo Printing Merchandise Printing

Global Photo Printing and Merchandise Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Distribution Channel Instant kiosks Online stores Retail stores Other categories

Global Photo Printing and Merchandise Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Photo Printing and Merchandise Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country US Canada Latin America Photo Printing and Merchandise Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Photo Printing and Merchandise Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Photo Printing and Merchandise Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Photo Printing and Merchandise Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Photo Printing and Merchandise Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Photo Printing and Merchandise Report:

What will be the market value of the global photo printing and merchandise market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global photo printing and merchandise market?

What are the market drivers of the global photo printing and merchandise market?

What are the key trends in the global photo printing and merchandise market?

Which is the leading region in the global photo printing and merchandise market?

What are the major companies operating in the global photo printing and merchandise market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global photo printing and merchandise market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

