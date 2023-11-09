Global Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test Analysis Report 2023-2027: Increasing Adoption of Advanced Packaging and the Need for Cost-effective ATP Solutions will Fuel Transformational Growth

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study focuses on pure-play OSATs and foundries offering packaging and testing services, excluding IDMs with in-house packaging capabilities. The research delves into market estimates and forecasts based on the revenue generated by OSATs and foundries through ATP services.
The study analyzes end-user industries in detail, outlining the potential OSATs hold for enabling transformative trends like electric mobility, 5G deployments, and the Internet of Things (IoT) through advanced packaging technologies. Additionally, it examines the impact of industry consolidation and geopolitical factors on the OSAT market.
This study analyzes the global outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) market, which is set to experience substantial growth driven by the increasing adoption of advanced packaging technology across various industries. OSATs are third-party providers that specialize in assembly, testing, and packaging (ATP) services and cater to integrated device manufacturers (IDMs), foundries, and fabless chip manufacturers.
They offer expertise in both advanced and conventional packaging and testing, benefiting from economies of scale due to their high-volume manufacturing capabilities. By outsourcing backend manufacturing processes to OSATs, chip manufacturers can focus on their core competencies and experience faster turnaround times and reduced time-to-market.
The primary goal of this study is to identify growth opportunities emerging from this space and assess factors that may accelerate or hinder market growth. It examines market segments based on end-user industries, packaging technology, interconnect type, and geography.
Some of the key study highlights include insights into demand patterns across different regions and a comprehensive analysis of each end-user sector's OSAT opportunities. Additionally, the study examines the capital expenditure trend, the distribution of OSAT facilities, and the value chain of OSAT. The report also contains a competitive analysis, providing market shares for major players.
The research includes findings from discussions with industry experts and stakeholders in the OSAT ecosystem, complemented by secondary research, to estimate market size and forecast growth up to 2027.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Validation and Verification for HI
- Industry 4.0 for Improving Margins and Efficiency
- Strategic Upstream and Downstream Efforts
- 3D Printing in Semiconductor Packaging
- Digital Transformation for Efficiently Tackling Shocks
- M&As
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2 Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Classification of Semiconductor Packaging Technology
- Key Participants in the OSAT Value Chain
- Segmentation by End Users
- The Rise of Chiplets
- Packaging Trends in Wide-bandgap (WBG) Semiconductors
- Hybrid Bonding
- Key Competitors
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by End User
- Revenue Forecast by Packaging Type
- Revenue Forecast by Interconnect Type
- Packaging Interconnect Technologies - Global Market Share of OSATs, IDMs, and Foundries
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- OSAT Facilities by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
- OSAT Landscape - Capex Trend
- OSAT Landscape - Analysis of Top 25 Pure-play OSATs
- Notable ATMP Investments Globally
- ATMP Investment Landscape, 2020-2023
- OSATs' Recipe for Success
- Analysis of Competition
- M&A Analysis
3 Indian OSAT Landscape and Opportunities
- Indian Semiconductor Industry
- Indian Semiconductor Policy
- Revenue Forecast - Indian ATMP Landscape
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - ATMP Market
- Indian OSAT Opportunities
- Indian ATMP Landscape - Current Scenario
- India ATMP Capabilities
- Developments in the Indian ATMP Sector
4 AI in OSATs
- Key Pillars for Implementation of Smart Manufacturing in OSATs
- AI/ML in Semiconductors Packaging and Testing
- Existing and Potential AI/ML Solutions for the OSATs/ATMP Landscape
- Notable AI/ML Solutions for ATMP - Impact Analysis Dashboard
- Case #1: End-to-End Software Solution for Efficient OSAT Operations
- Case #2: Exensio OSAT by PDF Solutions
5 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Mobile & Consumer Electronics
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Interconnect Type
- Revenue Forecast by Packaging Type
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
- AiP for 5G
- Evolution of RF FEM, Antenna, and Packaging Technology in Smartphones with Network Generations
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
6 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Telecom & Infrastructure
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Interconnect Type
- Revenue Forecast by Packaging Type
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
- Global 5G Adoption - 2021 and 2025
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
7 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Automotive & Transportation
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Interconnect Type
- Revenue Forecast by Packaging Type
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
8 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Others
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Interconnect Type
- Revenue Forecast by Packaging Type
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Sustainability in OSATs
- Top 5 Trends in the Semiconductor Ecosystem for Sustainability and the Circular Economy
- Semiconductor Ecosystem Alignment with UN SDGs Critical to Paving the Path to Decarbonization
- Key Sustainability Factors for OSATs
- UN SDGs
- Amkor Technology
- ASE Technology
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1qtcvc
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.