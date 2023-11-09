Mastering Project Management: Pharma Training Course Equips Attendees to Lead Successful Drug and Device Projects (December 4-5, 2023)

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Project Management for Pharma Professionals Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Drug and device development is a complex process which needs effective project management. With ever-increasing pressures in the industry, the use of project management can provide essential tools and techniques and be a key factor in the successful completion of bringing a drug or medical device to market - as demonstrated by the FDA critical path initiative.

This interactive two-day course has been designed to provide you with a thorough understanding of both technical and interpersonal project management skills.

Interactive exercises are used to aid the learner in the application of project management concepts and principles so they can easily use the tools to improve the success of existing or future pharmaceutical projects.

The programme will include a number of sessions where you will be able to apply some of the techniques to a simulated pharmaceutical case study as well as your own projects. You are therefore encouraged to bring a real project you are currently involved in or will be working on to which you can apply some of the concepts and techniques. There is no need to disclose any confidential information about your project.

Benefits of attending:

Acquire an in-depth understanding of technical project management methodologies and techniques to apply to pharma/bio projects, including agile project management

Aims and objectives

The objective of this course is to ensure you gain a comprehensive understanding of the tools and techniques of project management and discover how they can be applied straight away to your own pharma/bio or medical device projects. The programme has been specially designed to ensure that you:

Understand technical project management tools and techniques and can apply these to your work

technical project management tools and techniques and can apply these to your work Examine the competencies appropriate for an effective project manager

the competencies appropriate for an effective project manager Identify the project critical path and use this information to assist in planning decisions

the project critical path and use this information to assist in planning decisions Gain a better understanding of the essential personal skills which are necessary to achieve project objectives

Certification:

CPD: 12 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

This course has been specifically designed to address the needs of pharma/bio professionals as well as those in the medical device and animal health industries.

The programme will benefit both newly appointed and established project team leaders/managers wishing to refresh or update their skills.

Agenda:

Day One:

What is a Project / Project Management in the pharma/bio industry?

Defining the key characteristics of project management and their importance to the bio/pharma industry

Using a project management process for improving the success of your own projects

Sharing experiences and lessons learned from previous bio/pharma projects

Setting clear project objectives and defining the scope of pharma/bio projects

Aligning the project objectives with the strategic and financial business objectives

Defining the result, the cost and the time

Understanding the importance of having an overall strategy for your projects

Detailed project planning of pharma/bio projects

Identifying the key project activities using a Work Breakdown Structure (WBS)

Allocate responsibilities using the responsibility matrix

Planning a realistic schedule using Gantt analysis and setting clear milestones

Budget planning, Communication plan, Quality plan

Implementing risk management and contingency planning for your project

Experiences of project management software and tracking systems

Project implementation and control for your projects

Identifying the possible causes of problems in pharmaceutical/bio projects

Effective communication and how to manage stakeholders

Overcoming enablers and constraints of your projects

Implementing project control and reporting systems

Monitoring project activities and performance

Day Two

Project review and closure

Close the project

Identifying the critical success factors and learning from mistakes

Pharma/bio leadership skills

Defining the role and skills of effective pharma project leaders

Improving your interpersonal skills as a leader

Motivate to achieve project milestones

Understand how to motivate different people and what motivates your project team

Completion of a self-evaluation questionnaire

Building pharma/bio project teams

How to modify your leadership style to get the best results in a project team environment

Building a high performance team

Project communication and cross-cultural communication skills

Effective communication and how to gain project buy-in

Preventing and overcoming misunderstandings and dealing with conflict

Communicating effectively with the project stakeholders including cross culturally

Project time management



