BLISS Car Wash Honors Veterans with a Complimentary Sparkle Wash

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLISS Car Wash, a Southern California-based eco-friendly car wash, is proud to extend its gratitude to veterans and active-duty military personnel this Veterans Day. On Saturday, November 11, 2023 , all ten BLISS Car Wash locations will commemorate our veterans' dedication and sacrifice by offering them a complimentary Sparkle wash during their hours of operation.



As part of this initiative, BLISS Car Wash welcomes veterans to visit any of their ten locations on Veterans Day to enjoy a free car wash. "We encourage everyone to tell a local veteran to stop by any BLISS Car Wash location to enjoy a free wash on us this Veterans Day," said Ash Delrahim, Vice President of Operations at BLISS. "It's a small token of our appreciation for their remarkable service to our nation."

This annual tradition of honoring veterans by providing complimentary car washes is a way for BLISS to express deep gratitude to those who have selflessly served our country. The Sparkle wash is offered to all active-duty military personnel and veterans who request it or inform the cashiers of their service status. Proof of military identification is required.

"We salute and thank the brave men and women who have served our country," added Vahid David Delrahim, President and CEO of BLISS. "This tradition has been a significant part of our commitment to showing our appreciation to the courageous heroes in our community, and we eagerly look forward to continuing this tradition."

BLISS Car Wash's Veterans Day initiative is a gesture of appreciation and a reminder of the importance of recognizing and honoring the sacrifices made by veterans. It underscores the company's commitment to giving back to the community and providing a small token of gratitude to those who have dedicated their lives to serving our country.

To find one of the ten locations closest to you, visit www.blisscarwash.com/store-locations

About BLISS Car Wash

BLISS Car Wash offers premium unlimited car wash memberships at great value. We are a refreshing car wash experience because we ensure that your car is cleaned responsibly, using cleaning products that are biodegradable and safe for the environment. We are water warriors, so we fight to protect it at every turn and closely monitor our usage. For more information about BLISS and our new car wash in the City of Industry, visit www.blisscarwash.com.

