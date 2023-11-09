ConnectWise Announces New SaaS Security Workflow Engine and Enhanced SIEM Features

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise , the world’s leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers (TSPs), today at IT Nation Connect announced innovations for its suite of cybersecurity management solutions, including automated remediation for cybersecurity leveraging the ConnectWise Asio™ platform. The ConnectWise SaaS Security™ workflow engine now offers enhanced alerting for threat detection, and comprehensive monitoring, alerting, and incident response for Microsoft 365 environments. ConnectWise Cybersecurity Management solutions empower TSPs to protect their cybersecurity tech stack end-to-end more efficiently.



The SaaS Security workflow engine provides workflow orchestration and robotic process automation (RPA), enabling cybersecurity engineers to eliminate manual tasks through configurable triggers and actions. The workflows can trigger cybersecurity alerts, create tickets, and escalate remediation issues. TSPs can now increase cybersecurity coverage while meeting or exceeding service level agreements (SLAs).

"Powered by ConnectWise Asio, our new automated workflows strengthen partner cybersecurity while increasing productivity," said Raffael Marty, Vice President and General Manger, Cybersecurity at ConnectWise. "ConnectWise leverages hyperautomation and RPA to help TSPs configure triggers and actions for automated remediation of cybersecurity threats.”

As part of its suite of Cybersecurity Management innovations designed to improve threat detection, ConnectWise announced enhanced alerting for its security information and event management (SIEM) solutions. The solution generates high-fidelity alerts, making it clear which incidents are a priority and which are irrelevant, saving investigation and triage time. Enhancing threat detection through enhanced alerting within the SIEM gives TSPs improved visibility and proactive response to potential security incidents.

ConnectWise SIEM™ is also expanding its monitoring coverage for Microsoft 365 environments with pre-built dashboards which offer out-of-the-box event notifications and investigations. SIEM monitoring and security dashboards for Microsoft services include Sentinel, Entra ID, Microsoft Security, email threats, risky user identification, Microsoft 365 licensing, and more.



“Enhanced Microsoft 365 monitoring also complements ConnectWise MDR with Microsoft Defender for Business,” continued Marty. "We're committed to helping TSPs protect their clients' businesses from cyber threats, and we're proud to offer these innovative solutions that leverage AI to make cybersecurity more efficient and effective."

ConnectWise makes it easy for TSPs to build and grow their cybersecurity practices. The company recently announced it provides more endpoint protection options and flexibility for TSPs when selecting preferred endpoint detection and response (EDR) solutions. Read the press release .



The ConnectWise Cybersecurity Management portfolio is available now. For more information, please visit ConnectWise Cybersecurity Management .

ConnectWise is the world's leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers (TSPs) through unmatched software, services, community, and marketplace of integrations.

