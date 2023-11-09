ConnectWise Delivers Revolutionized Experiences Across Business Management Solutions

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise, a leading provider of software solutions and services for technology solution providers (TSPs), proudly announces game-changing enhancements to its Business Management Solutions. These updates are prioritized from partner feedback and designed to modernize and streamline how partners manage projects, procurement, and the sales process. With a focus on usability, visibility, automation, and artificial intelligence (AI) powered by the ConnectWise Asio™ platform, ConnectWise is revolutionizing how partners manage their business through team productivity and client satisfaction.



A reimagined, transformative user experience (UX) for ConnectWise PSA starts with projects, including a modern Gantt chart experience and a brand-new Kanban board feature. Gantt and Kanban views enable project managers to easily visualize project durations, project depdencies and drag-and-drop tasks as projects progress. Additional new time-saving features include mass updates and quick views of project work plans. Client contact information stays current with real-time syncing of Microsoft 365 user data to ConnectWise PSA™. Also, SmileBack, a ConnectWise solution, now allows partners to trigger customer satisfaction surveys for client projects from within ConnectWise PSA.

Innovations for ConnectWise Business Management include a new product catalog for ConnectWise PSA and ConnectWise CPQ™, providing quick search and customizable product lists or card-based views. The new product catalog now has even more vendor integrations. These enhancements highlight the reimagined UX rolling out across the ConnectWise Business Management portfolio for increased usability, visibility, and TSP team productivity.

ConnectWise CPQ has a brand-new quote editor providing drag-and-drop functionality, real-time updates reflecting any changes, and undo and redo features. The quoting experience further improves with guided selling that adjusts products shown during discovery in real-time, so requoting is minimized. Also, leveraging WisePay, a ConnectWise solution, ConnectWise PSA can now accept payments, post invoices, and sync payments to QuickBooks and Great Plains.

Additional ConnectWise PSA innovations and UX improvements are focused on AI, reporting, and time management. ConnectWise Sidekick™ is the generative AI chatbot that provides TSPs highly productive access to and generates insights from key client data in the PSA on desktop and mobile through Microsoft Teams. New time management features include capturing time entries for tasks and tickets, granular time sheet approval workflows, and mass updates. QuickSync, is a new feature that is part of the real-time dashboard set of capabilities for BrightGauge, a ConnectWise solution, allowing TSPs to see frequent updates for new unassigned tickets, customer-updated tickets, and device availability.

"ConnectWise Business Management solutions help TSPs save time and save money thereby helping TSPs grow their business profitably,” said Jake Varghese, EVP & GM, Business Management at ConnectWise. "Our reimagined Business Management solution seamlessly scales with the needs of the TSP’s business while providing a delightful, modern experience for their employees and their customers.”

The reimagined solutions are available now. For more information, please click here.

