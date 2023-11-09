Agriculture Robots Market projected to reach USD 28,410.71 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - pronounced by MarketDigits in its recent study.

Richmond, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Agriculture Robots Market , by Product Type (Agricultural UAV, Driverless Agricultural Tractors, Agricultural Milking Robots, Automated Agricultural Harvesting Machine), Application (Agricultural Robots for Field Farming, Agricultural Robots for Dairy Management, Agricultural Robots for Indoor Farming, Agricultural Robots for Horticulture), Offering (Agricultural Robot Hardware- Automated & Controlled System, Agricultural Robot Sensor & Monitoring Device, Agricultural Robot Software Service), and Region.

Global Agriculture Robots Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2022 USD 6,294.67 Million Market size value in 2030 USD 28,410.71 Million CAGR (2023-2030) 15.8% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019

Agribotix LLC

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

BouMatic Robots BV

Deere & Company

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Agriculture Robots Market

175 - Market Data Tables

66 - List of Figures

230 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

Agricultural robots are designed to perform various crop maintenance tasks, including activities such as harvesting, pesticide application, weeding, and other agricultural operations. These robots fall under the category of field robots, but they are also valuable in greenhouse environments. Some agricultural robots operate autonomously, while others collaborate with human workers in agricultural settings. While innovations in farming may not always grab the headlines, the agricultural sector is well-suited for advancements in robotics. With factors like narrow profit margins, labor shortages, shifting climate patterns, and the development of pest- and drought-resistant crops, the agricultural industry presents an ideal environment for the integration of robotics and automation.

The rising population and workforce constraints drive the adoption of automation, contributing to market growth.

One significant driver for the Global Agriculture Robots Market is the persistent challenge of labor shortages in the agriculture sector, particularly in regions where manual labor is essential for planting, harvesting, and other tasks. The rising costs associated with hiring and retaining farm labor have led to a growing interest in automation. Agricultural robots offer a solution by reducing dependence on a diminishing labor force. They can operate around the clock, handle labor-intensive tasks, and optimize resource allocation, thereby enhancing operational efficiency and reducing the reliance on costly human labor. As labor shortages continue to affect the agricultural industry, the adoption of robotics is expected to increase, making it a key driver for market growth.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Precision Agriculture and Sustainable Farming

Labor Shortages and Increasing Costs

Technological Advancements and AI Integration

Opportunities:

Sustainable Agriculture and Environmental Concerns

Labor Shift and Rural-Urban Migration

Data-Driven Decision-Making and Smart Farming

Untapped market potential and scope for automation in agriculture

The increasing adoption of data-driven decision-making and smart farming practices presents an exciting opportunity for the Agriculture Robots Market. Robots equipped with advanced sensors and data analytics capabilities can collect real-time information about crop conditions, soil health, and environmental factors. This data allows farmers to make informed decisions, implement precise resource management, and monitor crop health more effectively. As smart farming practices gain traction, the demand for agriculture robots that support data-driven precision agriculture is on the rise. The synergy between robotics and data analytics fosters the market's growth by offering farmers the tools they need to enhance productivity and sustainability while reducing operational costs. This opportunity aligns with the broader trend of digital transformation in agriculture.

The market for Agriculture Robots is dominated by North America.

In 2022, the North American region dominated the Agriculture Robots Market with the highest market share. The region's market dominance is attributed to the increased adoption of modern technologies, driven by factors such as labor shortages, elevated labor costs, and a high per-capita disposable income in the area. The growth in North America is further propelled by government support for the implementation of agricultural robots, including unmanned aerial vehicles, autonomous tractors, and other smart farming technologies. Several market players are making significant investments in the development of cost-effective and highly efficient robots to enhance crop yields and reduce farmers' operational expenses.

For instance, Santa Monica-based Future Acres introduced its inaugural robot, Carry, in 2021, specifically designed for grape harvesting. Carry incorporates AI technology to work alongside human workers, facilitating the conveyance of hand-picked crops. This introduction of innovative products tailored to meet the evolving needs of farmers is a driving force behind the expansion of the agricultural robots market in North America.

The Asia Pacific region is poised to attain the most rapid Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) throughout the forecast period. Notably, technological progress and innovation in countries such as Japan, India, and China have spurred the development of advanced robotic solutions for the agriculture sector. In the face of a burgeoning population and mounting concerns about food security, the demand for efficient farming practices takes center stage. Agriculture robots present a viable solution by automating labour-intensive tasks and enhancing crop yields. Moreover, labour shortages and the escalating cost of labour in the region render investments in robotics increasingly appealing for farmers. Robust government backing and a diverse agricultural landscape further contribute to the region's potential for robust growth in the agriculture robot sector.

Overall, while North America currently dominates the Agriculture Robots market, Asia-Pacific, with countries like China and India, is expected to witness substantial growth and become a key player in the coming years.

The agricultural robot hardware- automated & controlled system segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

The Agricultural Robot Hardware- Automated & Controlled System segment, holding the majority revenue share in 2022, plays a pivotal role within the agricultural robots industry, serving as the fundamental infrastructure for these advanced farming solutions. This segment encompasses the tangible components and machinery, including motors and batteries that empower robots to execute diverse agricultural tasks.

The preeminence of the hardware segment can also be attributed to the capital-intensive nature of agricultural robot components. The creation and production of high-quality hardware necessitate substantial investments in research, development, and manufacturing. These hardware components are often intricate, demanding advanced engineering expertise, precision manufacturing processes, and stringent quality control measures. Consequently, well-established players such as CLAAS KGaA mbH and GEA Group, equipped with the requisite financial resources and technical proficiency to commit to hardware development, enjoy a competitive edge, ultimately resulting in the dominance of this segment.

