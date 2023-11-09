Beatport.io Launches New Documentary and Digital Collection Celebrating 5 Years of HE.SHE.THEY.

LONDON, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire – Beatport.io, Beatport’s next-generation digital marketplace, today announced KINSHIP, its newest collection in collaboration with lifestyle and inclusivity brand HE.SHE.THEY. The KINSHIP project is a celebration of diversity and 5 years of HE.SHE.THEY. with 3D artist Enes Güç, and includes the premiere of a brand new documentary following the brand’s fearless founders. The collection is available HERE.



HE.SHE.THEY.’s KINSHIP collection unites the brand’s commitment to music, community, and diversity, combining emotional and narrative elements into a single, cohesive product. Founded in 2017 by Sophia Kearney and Steven Braines, HE.SHE.THEY. emerged at a time when discussions around pronouns, sexuality, and inclusivity in mainstream electronic spaces were far more scarce. Now 5 years into their celebrated history, HE.SHE.THEY teams up with 3D artist Enes Güç for a stunning visual representation of their story thus far, with a look forward to its future.

The KINSHIP digital collectible grants collectors access to the full widescreen image of the KINSHIP painting by Enes Güç, exclusive access to the video premiere of Beatport’s Off The Record documentary with HE.SHE.THEY., access to HE.SHE.THEY. events in 2024, new music including a downloadable score by Wax Wings, and custom cell phone/desktop wallpapers of KINSHIP.

3D artist Enes Güç, the creative visionary behind KINSHIP, seeks to unify diverse identities and symbolizes the full spectrum of the human experience, from struggle to transcendence. The KINSHIP collection features an immersive 3D painting tour by Güç; a project inspired by diverse eras of art history and mythology whilst looking to the future with hope of allyship across society’s intersections. Using cutting-edge 3D scanning technology, Enes Güç and the Define Creative team have captured the essence of the brand's founders, Sophia Kearney and Steven Braines, as well as a diverse array of HE.SHE.THEY. artists and dancers to compose a mesmerizing CGI painting. It's a bold statement on intersectionality, a celebration of diversity, unity, and empathy, exemplifying more than just an art project; it's a movement toward a more inclusive tomorrow.

Other events and content marking the organization’s 5th anniversary include Off The Record, the Beatport-produced documentary chronicling the organization’s remarkable journey to date, following co-founders Sophia Kearney and Steven Braines as they create a brand synonymous with acceptance, expression, and diversity within the electronic music community. With an influence extending far beyond its acclaimed event series, HE.SHE.THEY. encompasses a fashion label and record label, showcasing releases and remixes by esteemed artists such as DJ Minx, Cakes Da Killa, Faithless, SYREETA and Maya Jane Coles.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Beatport.io on our first collectible collection,” said HE.SHE.THEY. Co-Founders Sophia Kearney and Steven Braines, “KINSHIP stands as a bold statement on intersectionality, embodying a celebration of diversity, unity and empathy. It’s more than just an art project, it’s a movement in the hope of a more inclusive tomorrow.”

Beatport.io, will celebrate the launch of the collection with a captivating show at Disaster in Lisbon on November 16, 2023. The impressive lineup features renowned artists, including FJAAK, SYREETA, Wax Wings, and Gusta-vo b2b Just.Kelly. The platform was developed in partnership with Define Creative and built on Aventus, a parachain in the Polkadot ecosystem.

Launched earlier this year, Beatport.io is a digital marketplace bridging the gap between electronic music culture and cutting-edge technology. The platform is built on Aventus, a parachain in the Polkadot ecosystem. Its inaugural project, NACHTS, portrayed Berlin’s techno scene by photographer Mischa Fanghaenel, who has been working as a bouncer at Berghain for over 10 years.

To explore KINSHIP, visit Beatport.io.

Watch the trailer for Off The Record with HE.SHE.THEY. here.





About HE.SHE.THEY.

HE.SHE.THEY. is a place without prejudice for people to be people regardless of their age, race, sex, gender, ability, religious background or sexual preference. This has been achieved by taking over iconic clubs around the world, such as Pacha, Ministry of Sound, Watergate, Rex Club, De Marktkantine, Digital, Fabric and more, and creating within them diverse and inclusive event programming - from DJs to hosts. To us, safe does not mean sanitized; we platform innovative talent and encourage both our partygoers and performers to be free to experiment and explore their own boundaries.

About Enes Güç

Born in Bursa, Turkey, Enes Güç's visual aesthetic is largely shaped by his higher education specialized in painting, fine art, 3D animation and digital art. Through these influences, Güç's focus lies in bringing elements of classical versus contemporary matters together and merging different realities in harmony and balance.

About Beatport.io

Beatport.io is a next-generation digital marketplace bridging the gap between electronic music culture and cutting-edge technology. The platform enables the creation and collection of unique digital projects and products that span the full spectrum of electronic music culture. Beatport.io stands at the forefront of digital innovation in electronic music culture. For more information please visit: Beatport.io

About The Beatport Group

The Beatport Group is the worldwide home of music for DJs, producers, and their fans. Founded in 2004, The Beatport Group's family of companies includes Beatport, the preeminent store for electronic music DJs, Beatsource for the open-format DJ community, Loopcloud and Plugin Boutique for music producers, ampsuite and LabelRadar for streamlining label management and demo submissions, and Beatport Media Group for brands and fans of DJ culture. The Beatport Group’s portfolio of products includes an array of high-quality audio solutions to choose from, including full song downloads, exclusive content from leading labels, a streaming music service seamlessly integrated into DJ software and hardware (Streaming), and exclusive sound packs and plugins. All of the content is expertly curated on a weekly basis by a global team that helps define DJ culture. With headquarters in LA and London, The Beatport Group’s teams reflect the culture they serve. A passionate collective of music professionals and technologists who serve the DJ and producer communities with pride. Follow Beatport on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Define Creative

Define Creative is a Web3 venture builder that empowers visionary brands, institutions, artists and innovators to realize new concepts and ideas. By combining cutting-edge technology and a multi-disciplinary team, Define Creative guides their partners towards the forefront of Web3 innovation.

