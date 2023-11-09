NACAS, the National Association of College Auxiliary Services, Announces 2024 Board Members

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of College Auxiliary Services (NACAS) today announces the 2024 Board Members. The NACAS Board of Directors is the governing body for the Association. The Board meets regularly to provide strategic and financial oversight and direction to the CEO who manages NACAS on behalf of the Board. The Board Members were announced at NACAS’ flagship event C3X Annual Conference & Expo .



The 2024 new members:

President: Brett Jackson, CASP, Assistant Vice President for Finance & Administration and CFO, University of Georgia Foundation

President Elect: LaNiece R. Tyree, CASP, Assistant Vice President in the Office of Auxiliary Enterprises at Howard University

Treasurer: Jared Ceja, CASP, Executive Director of the Cal Poly Pomona Foundation, California State Polytechnic University - Pomona

South Representative to the Board: Esmeralda Valdez, CASP, Executive Director, University Services, University of Houston

Member at Large: Scott Seagren, CASP, Business Officer, Division of Student Life, University of Iowa



Bill Redwine, Interim CEO, NACAS said, “Our board is comprised of a dedicated team of leaders committed to provide the strategic direction and financial oversight of our Association. We are excited to welcome Brett, LaNiece, Jared, Esmeralda and Scott to our team.”

For information on NACAS sponsorship opportunities, contact Artem Mulitsa at artem.mulitsa@nacas.org .

About NACAS

NACAS (National Association of College Auxiliary Services) is a nonprofit higher education association serving auxiliary services professionals at colleges and universities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Ireland and Asia. Our audience is responsible for advancing campus environments through diverse campus services such as food services, bookstores, housing and transportation to generate revenue and improve the quality of life for students. We provide extensive opportunities for members to share ideas, develop business solutions, enhance programs and revenues, and develop meaningful professional relationships. As the leading organization supporting all campus services, NACAS’ mission is to improve the quality of life for students. For more information, visit nacas.org .