Confidential Computing Market projected to reach USD 7.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - pronounced by MarketDigits in its recent study.

Richmond, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Confidential Computing Market , by Component (Service, Hardware, Software), Application (Data Security, Secure Enclaves, Pellucidity Between Users, Others) Deployment Mode (On-Premise and Cloud-based), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Government & defense, Healthcare, IT & telecommunications, Retail, Manufacturing, Others), and Region.

Global Confidential Computing Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 5.2 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 7.7 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 5.9% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Component, Application, Industry Vertical and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Microsoft IBM Sample of Companies Covered Intel Google AMD

Download the Sample - https://www.marketdigits.com/request/sample/520

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Confidential Computing Market

165 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

220 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

Confidential Computing, a rapidly evolving field in the realm of cybersecurity and data protection, is poised to make a significant impact in the technology sector. It is a cutting-edge approach that ensures data remains confidential and secure, even when processed in untrusted environments. As organizations grapple with increasingly complex and sophisticated threats to their sensitive information, the Confidential Computing market has seen substantial growth and innovation. Confidential Computing is an emerging technology that is designed to protect sensitive data while it is being processed by applications in the cloud or other computing environments. It aims to keep data encrypted and secure even during processing, thereby minimizing the risk of data breaches and unauthorized access. The Confidential Computing market has been growing as organizations increasingly recognize the importance of securing sensitive data. The demand for stronger data protection mechanisms has driven growth in this sector.

Major vendors in the global Confidential Computing Market - Microsoft, IBM, Intel, Google, AMD, Fortanix, AWS, Alibaba Cloud, Swisscom, OVHcloud, pheonixNAP, AMI, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Cyxtera Technologies Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Arm Limited (SoftBank Group Corp.) and Others.

Request for Discount @ https://www.marketdigits.com/request/discount/520

Rising concerns related to data privacy

Rising concerns related to data privacy have emerged as a significant driver of the Confidential Computing Market. In an increasingly interconnected and data-driven world, the protection of sensitive information has become a paramount concern for individuals, businesses, and governments. This growing apprehension is fueling the demand for confidential computing solutions, which offer a novel approach to safeguarding data, particularly in cloud computing environments.

Confidential computing is a cutting-edge technology that focuses on securing data while it is being processed, a critical aspect of data privacy that traditional encryption methods do not address. This approach ensures that data remains encrypted even when it is in use, making it nearly impervious to unauthorized access, whether by external threats or internal actors. With the rising number of high-profile data breaches and cyberattacks, organizations are increasingly turning to confidential computing to enhance their data protection strategies.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Rising concerns related to data privacy

High data security requirements in the BFSI sector

Advancements in cloud computing

Opportunities:

Growing need of confidential AI solutions

Remote Work Trends

Increasing adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)

Growing need of confidential AI solutions



The burgeoning field of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is giving rise to an increasing demand for solutions aimed at safeguarding the confidentiality of both AI models and the data they operate on. Confidential AI solutions leverage secure enclaves and homomorphic encryption technologies to ensure the protection of sensitive AI data. Confidential AI, in essence, encompasses a collection of technologies and methodologies designed to shield the privacy and confidentiality of sensitive information within artificial intelligence (AI) applications. Typically, AI models are trained using extensive datasets that contain confidential data, including personally identifiable information (PII) or proprietary business data. These models subsequently utilize this data to make predictions or decisions. Nonetheless, incorporating sensitive data into AI applications poses substantial privacy and security risks. In the absence of proper security measures, AI models could become susceptible to attacks that compromise the confidentiality of the data they process.

The market for Confidential Computing is dominated by North America.

In 2023, North America is poised to take the lead in the confidential computing market, with the United States projected to dominate the regional landscape, a trend anticipated to persist through 2028. This leadership position can be attributed to several factors, including the nation's advanced IT infrastructure, a robust business ecosystem, and a skilled technical workforce, making it the most mature market for confidential computing adoption. Additionally, regulatory requirements such as FedRAMP, which establishes standardized security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services, exert a notable influence on the uptake of confidential computing. The surge in demand for confidential computing solutions in the US stems from a growing imperative for data privacy and security, buoyed by technological advancements. Various industries, including finance, healthcare, government, and technology, are at the forefront of adopting confidential computing to safeguard sensitive data and align with data protection regulations. This technology empowers secure data processing, storage, and analysis while preserving the utmost privacy and confidentiality of data.

The Confidential Computing market is experiencing robust growth worldwide, with Asia Pacific emerging as the fastest-growing region after the dominant North America. Asia Pacific, a region known for its rapid technological advancements, is increasingly recognizing the critical importance of data privacy and security. As businesses and governments across the region expand their digital footprints and embrace cloud computing and artificial intelligence, the need for confidential computing solutions has surged. The escalating awareness of data breaches and privacy violations has intensified the demand for advanced data protection measures. Furthermore, regulatory bodies in various Asia Pacific countries have been enacting data protection laws and guidelines, similar to GDPR in Europe, placing a greater emphasis on data security and compliance. These regulations have compelled organizations to adopt confidential computing technologies to safeguard sensitive data while ensuring legal compliance.

The Services Segment is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

Services are instrumental in the implementation, deployment, and management of confidential computing solutions, offering specialized support, expertise, and tailored assistance for organizations seeking to embrace these technologies. Confidential computing services encompass consultancy and advisory offerings, aiding organizations in comprehending the advantages, risks, and consequences associated with adopting confidential computing. They provide expert guidance in the selection of suitable technologies, the creation of secure architectural designs, and the formulation of security policies tailored to confidential computing implementations. These services play a pivotal role in helping organizations integrate confidential computing solutions into their existing infrastructure and applications, facilitating the identification of use cases, the development of architectural plans, and the seamless integration of secure enclaves or Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs) into the overarching system framework.

To directly buy this report @ https://www.marketdigits.com/checkout/520?lic=s

Similar Reports We Have on Information Technology Industry:

Hyperscale Computing Market 2030 By Type, Distribution Channel, End-user and Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

Cloud-based Quantum Computing Market 2030 By Type, Distribution Channel, End-user and Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

Affective Computing Market 2030 By Type, Distribution Channel, End-user and Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

About MarketDigits:

MarketDigits is one of the leading business research and consulting companies that helps clients to tap new and emerging opportunities and revenue areas, thereby assisting them in operational and strategic decision-making. We at MarketDigits believe that a market is a small place and an interface between the supplier and the consumer, thus our focus remains mainly on business research that includes the entire value chain and not only the markets.

We offer services that are most relevant and beneficial to the users, which help businesses to sustain themselves in this competitive market. Our detailed and in-depth analysis of the markets catering to strategic, tactical, and operational data analysis & reporting needs of various industries utilize advanced technology so that our clients get better insights into the markets and identify lucrative opportunities and areas of incremental revenues.

Contact Us:

MarketDigits

1248 CarMia Way Richmond,

VA 23235,

United States.

USA: +1 847 450 0808

Email: sales@marketdigits.com

Web: https://www.marketdigits.com