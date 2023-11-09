Homer Parkhill Joins Guggenheim Securities Capital Structure Advisory Group

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that Homer Parkhill has joined the firm’s Capital Structure Advisory investment banking practice as a Senior Managing Director.



“We are excited to welcome Homer to Guggenheim,” said Mark Van Lith, CEO of Guggenheim Securities. “Homer has a long history of success advising companies, investors, and creditors as they navigate challenging business and balance sheet issues. We look forward to his contributions to our team, as he builds on the recent success in our capital structure advisory franchise, and are confident that he will help accelerate our growth.”

Mr. Parkhill has more than 25 years of restructuring advisory experience and joins Guggenheim from Rothschild & Co, where he spent the last 22 years, most recently serving as the Global Co-Head of Rothschild’s restructuring advisory practice. He has restructured more than $125 billion of debt over his career, advising companies and creditor groups in numerous high-profile restructurings.

Mr. Parkhill earned an M.B.A with a concentration in finance and a B.A. in political science from The University of Texas at Austin. He is based in Guggenheim’s New York office.

