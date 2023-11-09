NUMERATOR LAUNCHES OMNICHANNEL GLP-1 DATASET TO UNDERSTAND CONSUMER BEHAVIOR

CHICAGO, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, has surveyed more than 100,000 of its panelists with 12+ consecutive months of longitudinal purchasing history to identify and type households using GLP-1 medication for weight loss, diabetes management or both. GLP-1 medications, which include Ozempic, Trulicity, Wegovy and others, are used in the treatment of diabetes and obesity, and have the potential to shift consumer buying behaviors. Numerator has a transparent, trusted relationship with its consumer panel, enabling rapid sharing of even sensitive health information. During the COVID-19 pandemic, over 97% of Numerator static panelists shared their vaccine status to help understand re-opening behaviors.

“By understanding specific consumer behaviors, brands and retailers can anticipate the impact of GLP-1 medication and adapt strategic plans to meet consumers head on,” said Eric Belcher, CEO, Numerator. “General metrics on 1-2 shopping trips per week or loyalty card analysis are unsuitable proxies for shifts in underlying behaviors. Numerator has quickly typed a large scale panel to provide needed visibility with sufficient sample size to support meaningful insights for brands and retailers.”

The Numerator panel requires panelist participation of at least two shopping trips per month in each of 12 consecutive months, providing the depth and stability to identify rapid shifts in consumer behaviors following the onset of medication use. Panels with non-consecutive month standards (e.g., 10 out of 12 months) are less suited to accurately reflect these behavior changes. September 2023 Numerator data shows:

GLP-1 households are making more frequent grocery trips than the average household. The average GLP-1 household made 32 grocery trips (a trip that contains food or beverages) in September, up from 29 trips for all households. Differences in trip count were even more significant between households with members using the medications for weight loss (33 trips) and households with non-users (27 trips). Most grocery trips are not large stock-up opportunities. Over a quarter of grocery trips (27%) contain only 1-2 items, half (50%) contain 2-10 items, 14% contain 11-20 items and 9% contain 21+ items. This breakout is consistent across GLP-1 and non-GLP-1 households. Capturing all trip types, especially smaller trips which often include small indulgences (e.g., Snacks, Candy, Beverages, etc.), are crucial for understanding changes in GLP-1 household purchasing.

The average GLP-1 household made 32 grocery trips (a trip that contains food or beverages) in September, up from 29 trips for all households. Differences in trip count were even more significant between households with members using the medications for weight loss (33 trips) and households with non-users (27 trips). GLP-1 weight loss households are making more trips outside traditional food, mass and drug stores. 51% of Grocery trips by GLP-1 weight loss households were in Convenience, Dollar, Club, Online or other specialty channels outside of traditional food-mass-drug stores, where traditional panels focus. This is seven points higher than the 44% of Grocery trips outside food-mass-drug that non-GLP-1 households average.

51% of Grocery trips by GLP-1 weight loss households were in Convenience, Dollar, Club, Online or other specialty channels outside of traditional food-mass-drug stores, where traditional panels focus. This is seven points higher than the 44% of Grocery trips outside food-mass-drug that non-GLP-1 households average. GLP-1 households are relying more on online purchases for groceries. GLP-1 households’ online grocery trips are up 14% versus September 2022, while non-GLP-1 households show an 8% increase in online grocery trips during the same period.

“All Households” encompasses the 100,000 households typed in the panel. “Non-users” refers to those who are aware of GLP-1 medication but would not consider using it.

About Numerator:

Numerator is a data and tech company bringing speed and scale to market research. Numerator blends first-party data from over 1 million US households with advanced technology to provide 360-degree consumer understanding for the market research industry that has been slow to change. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has 2,000 employees worldwide; 80 of the top 100 CPG brands’ manufacturers are Numerator clients.