Ultimovacs ASA: Share capital increase related to exercise of options

Oslo, 09 November 2023, the Board of Directors of Ultimovacs ASA (the "Company") has resolved to increase the Company's share capital by NOK 960 through the issuance of 9,600 new shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.10. The resolution is based on an authorisation to increase the share capital granted by the Company's general meeting on 20 April 2023.

The new shares are issued to employees of the Company in connection with the Company's employee incentive program. The new shares are issued at a subscription price of NOK 31.25.

Following registration of the share capital increase with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises, the Company will have a share capital of NOK 3,440,606.10, divided into 34,406,061 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.10.

For further information, please contact:

Jónas Einarsson, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ultimovacs ASA

Email: je@radforsk.no

Phone: +47 480 96 355

Carlos de Sousa, CEO

Email: carlos.desousa@ultimovacs.com

Phone: +47 908 92507



Hans Vassgård Eid, CFO

Email: hans.eid@ultimovacs.com

Phone: +47 482 48632



