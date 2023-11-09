NobleCon19 Welcomes Seeking Alpha as a Sponsor

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Noble Capital Markets, Inc. (“Noble”) today announces that Seeking Alpha ( https://seekingalpha.com/ ), the world’s leading investing community, will be a prominent sponsor at NobleCon19 ( NobleCon19.com ), Noble’s 19th Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference, to be held at Florida Atlantic University, College of Business, Executive Education, Dec. 3-5, 2023, in Boca Raton, Florida. NobleCon19 will feature 200 public company executives, corporate presentations, breakouts, 1x1 meetings with qualified attendees, provocative panels, and a keynote fireside chat featuring the 43rd President of the United States, George W. Bush, moderated by Noble’s Director of Research, Michael Kupinski.

As a sponsor, Seeking Alpha will play a significant role in enhancing the conference experience for attendees. Participants can look forward to engaging discussions, expert insights, and valuable networking opportunities facilitated by Seeking Alpha’s presence. The company's participation underscores its dedication to empowering investors with high-quality, actionable research and analysis. As part of the sponsorship, Steven Cress, Seeking Alpha’s Head of Quantitative Strategies, will dive deeper into Seeking Alpha’s Quant System and its top picks for 2024, in a presentation preceding the George W. Bush keynote.

"We are thrilled to have Seeking Alpha on board as a sponsor for NobleCon19," said Nico P. Pronk, CEO of Noble Capital Markets, the host of NobleCon19. "Their research and analysis tools and resources for the investment community align perfectly with the objectives of our conference. We believe their involvement will enhance the overall event, providing attendees with valuable perspectives and knowledge."

During the conference, Seeking Alpha representatives will be available at their booth, which will also be the official NobleCon19 coffee station, to interact with attendees, demonstrate their platform's capabilities, and discuss the latest trends in investment research. Attendees are encouraged to visit the Seeking Alpha booth to learn more about their innovative solutions and how they can benefit individual investors, financial professionals and institutions alike.

"We are excited to sponsor NobleCon19 and engage with industry experts, investors and thought leaders," said Mayer Reich, Vice President of Marketing at Seeking Alpha. "This conference represents an excellent opportunity for us to connect with our community and share insights. We look forward to productive discussions and meaningful interactions throughout the event."

To register to attend NobleCon19: NobleCon19.com . To receive NobleCon agenda updates and registration opportunities, join Channelchek.com , Noble’s online investment community, listing more than 6,000 public emerging growth companies. This is an open-access site with no cost (ever) to join. Companies with market capitalization of $3 billion or less wishing to learn more about presenting at NobleCon19 can Inquire Here .

About Seeking Alpha:

Seeking Alpha is the world’s leading investing community, where investors connect daily to discover and share new investing ideas, discuss the latest news, debate the merits of stocks, and make informed investment decisions. Seeking Alpha’s content has unparalleled breadth and depth: from stocks, ETFs and mutual funds to commodities and cryptocurrency. Seeking Alpha gives investors access to professional-caliber research tools - including factor grades and quant ratings that summarize each stock’s characteristics. Seeking Alpha empowers investors to make the absolute best investing decisions by leveraging independent and balanced stock research, fundamental analysis tools, crowdsourced debate, news and actionable market data. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or U.S. investment adviser or investment bank.

About Noble Capital Markets:

Noble Capital Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 as a full-service SEC / FINRA registered broker-dealer, dedicated exclusively to serving underfollowed emerging growth companies through investment banking, wealth management, trading & execution, and equity research activities. Over the past 39 years, Noble has raised billions of dollars for companies and published more than 45,000 equity research reports. www.noblecapitalmarkets.com contact@noblecapitalmarkets.com