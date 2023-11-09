Middlesex Water Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

ISELIN, N.J., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlesex Water Company (“Middlesex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:MSEX) a provider of water and wastewater services, today announced third quarter financial results.



Third Quarter Results

Revenues for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 decreased $1.0 million to $46.7 million, compared to the same period in 2022. Middlesex System revenues decreased $0.2 million due mostly to lower customer demand partially offset by the implementation of the final phase of the 2021 New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU)-approved base rate increase. In our Delaware System, revenues decreased $0.7 million due to lower customer demand and a 2022 Delaware Public Service Commission (DEPSC)-ordered rate reduction as a result of Tidewater Utilities exceeding its authorized return on equity. This revenue reduction was partially offset by an increase in customers.

Operations and maintenance expenses for the quarter increased $2.3 million over the same period in 2022. The increase was largely related to higher purchased water, water treatment and outside service costs in our Middlesex System.

Income taxes for the quarter decreased by $1.2 million, when compared to the same period in 2022, primarily due to greater income tax benefits associated with increased repair expenditures on tangible property in the Middlesex system and lower pretax income.

Net income for the quarter decreased $4.3 million, when compared to the same period in 2022. Diluted earnings per share were $0.56 and $0.80 for the three months ended September 30, 2023, and 2022, respectively.

Middlesex Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Dennis W. Doll said, “We continue to view the calendar year 2023 as a period of significant transition as we execute our succession plans, manage rate filing proceedings currently in progress and responsibly manage our resources.”

Year to Date Results

Revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, were $127.7 million, an increase of $4.1 million over the same period in 2022. Middlesex System revenues increased $4.9 million due mostly to the implementation of the final phase of the 2021 NJBPU-approved base rate increase. In our Delaware System, revenues decreased $1.2 million due to lower new connection fees and a 2022 DEPSC-ordered rate reduction, partially offset by an increase in customers. Non-regulated revenues increased $0.3 million primarily due to higher supplemental contract services.

Operations and maintenance expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 increased $5.0 million over the same period in 2022, primarily due to higher purchased water, water treatment outside service and labor costs.

Income taxes for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 decreased by $1.9 million, when compared to the same period in 2022, primarily due to greater income tax benefits associated with increased repair expenditures on tangible property in the Middlesex system and lower pretax income.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 decreased $9.5 million when compared to the same period in 2022. Diluted earnings per share were $1.44 and $1.99 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, and 2022, respectively.

Board Declares Dividend, Discount Remains in Effect

We previously announced that our Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.325 per common share payable on December 1, 2023, to shareholders of record as of November 16, 2023. This represents a 4.0% increase from the $0.3125 per share dividend last declared in July 2023. Middlesex has paid cash dividends in varying amounts continually since 1912 and has increased its annual dividend rate for fifty-one consecutive years.

The Company’s 3% discount on purchases by optional cash payment or dividend reinvestment made in the Company’s Investment Plan is in effect until 200,000 shares are purchased at the discounted price or December 1, 2023, whichever occurs first. Information about Middlesex Water’s Investment Plan (Direct Share Purchase and Sale and Dividend Reinvestment Plan) is available at https://shareholder.broadridge.com/middlesexwater/

