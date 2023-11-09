Dietary Supplement Testing Services Market Size To Grow At A CAGR of 10%: Rising Healthcare Spending A Key Driver As Per The Business Research Company's Dietary Supplement Testing Services Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dietary supplement testing services market is set to experience substantial growth, driven by increased healthcare spending and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies. According to the Dietary Supplement Testing Services Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company, the dietary supplement testing services market is poised to expand from $2.41 billion in 2022 to $2.65 billion in 2023, demonstrating an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. This growth trajectory is expected to persist, with the market projected to reach $3.88 billion by 2027, maintaining a CAGR of 10.0%.



Healthcare Spending: A Catalyst for Growth

The upsurge in healthcare spending is a pivotal factor propelling the growth of the dietary supplement testing services market. Healthcare spending encompasses the total monetary outlay for healthcare goods and services within a specified timeframe, a portion of which is allocated for safety and efficacy testing of dietary supplements. This includes funding for research studies and clinical trials aimed at assessing the potential benefits and risks associated with specific dietary supplements, thus fostering market growth. For example, in 2020-2021, healthcare spending in the UK witnessed a nominal increase of 9.4% and a real increase of 9.7%, as reported by the Office for National Statistics.

Innovations in Dietary Supplement Testing

The integration of artificial intelligence is a prominent trend gaining traction in the dietary supplement testing services market. Leading companies in the dietary supplement testing services market are incorporating artificial intelligence technologies and solutions into testing processes to enhance accuracy and maintain their competitive edge. For instance, in September 2020, Nutraveris introduced Nutyraveris Online (NOL), a comprehensive platform that employs artificial intelligence to assess and monitor compliance with U.S. dietary supplement laws. The platform includes the NOL Data Solution, which enables users to develop new products while adhering to U.S. regulatory, scientific, and marketing guidelines, such as ODI (Optimum Daily Intake), NDI (New Dietary Ingredients), GRAS (Generally Recognized As Safe), CFR (Code of Federal Regulations), warning letters, and potential claims.

Geographical Insights

In 2022, North America held the largest share in the dietary supplement testing services market, while Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. These insights emphasize the global nature of the industry and the growing demand for testing services worldwide.

Market Segmentation

The Dietary Supplement Testing Services Global Market Report 2023 offers an in-depth analysis of market segmentation:

Service: Stability Testing

Analytical Testing

Microbiological Testing

Regulatory Testing And Compliance

Other Services Ingredient: Herbal

Vitamins

Minerals

Amino Acids

Enzymes

Other Ingredients Service Provider: Testing Laboratories

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Regulatory Consultants

Other Service Providers End-User: Manufacturers

Contract Manufacturers

Distributors

Regulatory Bodies





The Dietary Supplement Testing Services Global Market Report 2023 is a valuable resource for stakeholders in the healthcare and dietary supplement industries. With a burgeoning market and the vital role of safety and quality assurance, this dietary supplement testing services market report empowers healthcare professionals, dietary supplement manufacturers, investors, and decision-makers to make informed choices.

Dietary Supplement Testing Services Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the dietary supplement testing services market size, dietary supplement testing services market segments, dietary supplement testing services market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 6,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

