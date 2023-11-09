Indoor Cycling Market is estimated to be US$ 2.7 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 4.9%over the forecast period (2022-2032)-By PMI

Covina, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indoor Cycling is called as spinning a form of exercise which focus on strength, endurance, high intensity, intervals, and recovery that involves a special stationary exercise bicycle with weighted flywheel.

Rising inclination towards fitness globally has led to the development of indoor cycling, thus driving growth of the global market. Growing investments in the indoor cycling devices and equipment to maintain a healthy workout regime is also anticipated to boost growth of the indoor cycling market over the forecast period. Furthermore, social media influence on the younger generation is creating major trend for the growth of the Global Indoor Cycling market.

Key Highlights:

In September 2023, Wahoo launched two new indoor cycling options to expand its indoor cycling lineup. The new ‘Kickr Bike Shift’ and ‘Kickr Move’ are all new product which takes latest Kickr smart trainer by adding sliding track for experience that feels more natural.

Report Attribute Details Indoor Cycling Market Value (2022) US$ 1.7 Billion



Indoor Cycling Market Projected Value (2032)



US$ 2.7 Billion



Indoor Cycling Market CAGR (2022 – 2032)



4.9% No. of Pages 134 Report coverage



Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





The indoor cycling market is segmented by type, application, and region.

By Type (Upright Bike and Recumbent Bike)

(Upright Bike and Recumbent Bike) By Application (Household and Commercial)

(Household and Commercial) By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)

Analyst View:

Indoor cycling or riding a stationary bike supports the overall health like lowering body muscles cardiovascular fitness, also help in burning calories & body fat by strengthening lung, heart and muscles. Further, rising disposable income coupled with increasing purchasing power of an individual is likely to propel Global Indoor Cycling market growth.

Key players in the global indoor cycling market include:

Nautilus, Inc.

Life Fitness, Inc.

Biglari Holdings Inc.

Technogym S.p.A.

Cybex International Inc.

Precor Incorporated company

Star Trac Health & Fitness, Inc.

StairMaster Sports/Medical, Inc.

GYM80 International GmbH

Kao Infosystems Company

The growth of the market is attributed to a number of factors, including:

Increasing disposable income: Rising disposable income in emerging markets is leading to increased spending on leisure activities, such as indoor cycling.

Rising disposable income in emerging markets is leading to increased spending on leisure activities, such as indoor cycling. Growing urbanization: Urbanization is leading to a decline in open spaces and green areas, which is driving the demand for indoor activities that offer a sense of nature and escape.

Urbanization is leading to a decline in open spaces and green areas, which is driving the demand for indoor activities that offer a sense of nature and escape. Rising interest in fitness and health: People are becoming increasingly aware of the importance of fitness and health, and indoor cycling is a popular way to get exercise.

People are becoming increasingly aware of the importance of fitness and health, and indoor cycling is a popular way to get exercise. Growing popularity of boutique fitness studios: Boutique fitness studios, such as SoulCycle and Flywheel, are becoming increasingly popular. These studios offer indoor cycling classes that are led by experienced instructors and that feature upbeat music and motivating playlists.

Challenges in the Indoor Cycling Market

High cost of indoor cycling equipment: Indoor cycling equipment can be expensive, which may limit the adoption of indoor cycling among budget-conscious consumers.

Lack of awareness about indoor cycling: There is a lack of awareness about indoor cycling among consumers in some emerging markets. This may limit the growth of the indoor cycling market in these markets.

Conclusion

The global indoor cycling market is expected to grow steadily in the coming years, driven by the increasing disposable income, the growing urbanization, the rising interest in fitness and health, and the growing popularity of boutique fitness studios. The key players in the market are focusing on developing new products and expanding their presence in emerging markets to maintain their market share.

