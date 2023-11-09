3D Bioprinting Market projected to reach USD 6.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - pronounced by MarketDigits in its recent study.

Richmond, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " 3D Bioprinting Market , by Component (3D Bioprinters and Bioinks), Technology (Stereolithography, Selective Laser Sintering, Electron Beam Melting, Fused Deposition Modeling, Laminated Object Manufacturing, Inkjet Printing and Multi-phase Jet Solidification), Material Type (Living Cells, Extracellular Matrices and Hydrogels), Application (Surgical Simulation and Training Models, Prosthetic Devices, Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine, Orthopedic Implants, Dental Implants, Medical Sensors and Others), End-user (Research Organizations & Academic Institutes, Biopharmaceutical companies, Hospitals and Others) and Region.

Global 3D Bioprinting Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 2.3 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 6.9 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 16.7% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Technology, Component, Material Type, Application, End-user and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Envisiontec, Inc. Organovo Sample of Companies Covered Allevi 3D Bioprinting Solutions BICO Group AB

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on 3D Bioprinting Market

172 - Market Data Tables

63 - List of Figures

220 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

The global 3D bioprinting market is experiencing substantial growth, propelled by the convergence of technological advancements and expanding applications in healthcare and biotechnology. This cutting-edge technology enables precise layer-by-layer deposition of biomaterials and living cells, forming three-dimensional structures that replicate the intricacy of human tissues and organs. The market's expansion is driven by an increasing demand for personalized medicine, solutions for organ transplantation, and progress in regenerative medicine. The healthcare sector, in particular, stands to benefit significantly from 3D bioprinting, as it has the potential to transform drug testing, disease modeling, and the creation of patient-specific implants. With escalating research and development efforts, collaborations among academia, research institutions, and industry stakeholders are on the rise. Despite persistent regulatory challenges, ongoing initiatives to establish standards and guidelines contribute to the market's maturation. The global 3D bioprinting market holds the promise of addressing crucial medical challenges and enhancing patient outcomes, positioning itself for sustained growth in the foreseeable future.

Major vendors in the global 3D Bioprinting Market - Envisiontec, Inc., Organovo, Inventia Life Science Pty Ltd, Poietis, Vivax Bio, LLC, Allevi, Cyfuse Biomedical K.K., 3D Bioprinting Solutions, Cellink Global, Regemat 3D S.L., BICO Group AB, Organovo Holdings Inc., CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., Aspect Biosystems Ltd., Advanced Solutions Life Sciences, LLC, Regenovo Biotechnology Co., Ltd. and Others.

3D bioprinting is experiencing a growing presence within the cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries

3D bioprinting is experiencing a growing presence within the cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries. Numerous pharmaceutical companies are swiftly adopting 3D bioprinting technologies and products to expedite the discovery and development of novel drugs. In comparison to traditional drug testing methods, 3D bioprinting offers a more cost-effective and secure approach for drug evaluation. By leveraging the 3D bioprinting approach, pharmaceutical firms can assess the effectiveness of medications in a matter of hours, significantly reducing the typical three to six years required for new drug development. This innovative technique empowers research and development teams to test new medications both in early stages and during preclinical studies using 3D bioprinted tissues. The benefits encompass a decrease in reliance on animal testing, heightened efficiency, and an accelerated drug development process. The growing utilization of 3D printing is fostering a deeper understanding of this technology, particularly in the cosmetics domain. Moreover, spurred by the European Commission's prohibition of animal testing for cosmetics since March 2013, various enterprises in the cosmetics and healthcare sectors are embracing 3D bioprinting to establish cutting-edge 3D tissue models and methodologies for drug screening.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Increasing use of 3D bioprinting in pharmaceutical and cosmetology industries

Developments in 3D bioprinting for tissue and organ regeneration applications

Rising public and private funding to support bioprinting research activities

Technological advancements in 3D bioprinting industry

Opportunities:

Rising demand for organ transplant

Growing awareness of 3D bioprinting

Growing demand for regenerative medicine and stem cell research

Rising demand for organ transplants

The realm of 3D bioprinting is experiencing rapid expansion within the medical sector. This innovative process involves generating living tissues and organs based on computer-aided design models. Its potential to transform medical treatments is remarkable. By offering the capability to tackle the escalating demand for organ transplants, which currently surpasses the availability of donor organs, 3D bioprinting could usher in a revolutionary approach. This technology presents an ethical and efficient avenue for crafting organs suitable for transplantation. Furthermore, it holds the promise of curtailing the expenses linked with organ transplant procedures. As advancements continue to refine this technology, the 3D bioprinting market is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the years to come.

The market for 3D Bioprinting is dominated by North America.

In 2023, the 3D bioprinting market in North America secured a prominent share. This achievement was driven by technological progress, escalating research and development undertakings, and improvements in healthcare infrastructure. Furthermore, the region's substantial healthcare spending, the increasing elderly demographic, and the rising prevalence of chronic ailments are all factors boosting the adoption of this technology, particularly within the pharmaceutical sector. Additionally, the year 2021 witnessed an approximate count of 90,000 kidney patients awaiting transplants in the United States, with only 21.4% of them successfully receiving a kidney transplant. Correspondingly, the number of individuals on waiting lists for liver, heart, and lung transplants continues to rise within the country. According to official government statistics, the total tally of individuals awaiting organ transplants exceeded 105,000 in 2021. Moreover, North America is observing a rapid surge in its elderly population along with a heightened incidence of orthopedic conditions. These factors are expected to contribute to the growing demand for bio-printed tissues in the region.

On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is poised to emerge as the swiftest-expanding market for 3D bioprinting, primarily driven by its substantial consumer base, escalating research and development endeavors in this field, and governmental support coupled with tax incentives. Notably, Chinese researchers have achieved significant progress in this technology, exemplified by the liquid-in-liquid printing process. This approach involves the combination of liquid polymers to produce a stable membrane. These researchers affirm that the resultant liquid structures can retain their form for up to 10 days before undergoing fusion. Through this innovative technique, they have successfully 3D printed intricate shapes, further laying the groundwork for the biofabrication of tissues composed of living cells.

The Inkjet Printing Segment is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

Based on technology, the market is segmented stereolithography, selective laser sintering, electron beam melting, fused deposition modeling, laminated object manufacturing, inkjet printing and multi-phase jet solidification. In 2023, the inkjet-based segment dominated the technology segment with a largest share of revenue. This technology facilitates the printing of intricate living organs or tissues on culture substrates, utilizing biomaterials like bio-inks. The prevalent use of inkjet-based printing in the medical domain is a key factor propelling the growth of this segment. This study highlights the research trends in inkjet printing as a bio-applicable technology, particularly in the realms of tissue engineering and drug delivery systems. The inkjet-based segment is expected to experience substantial growth in the forecast period, driven by increasing demand and heightened reliability.

