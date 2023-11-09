Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces Termination of Merger Agreement with EON Reality, Inc.

MIAMI BEACH, FL, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (“Arogo” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AOGO/AOGOU/AOGOW), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that its previously announced agreement and plan of merger (the “Merger Agreement”) with EON Reality, Inc. (“EON”) has been terminated. As a result, Arogo will seek an alternative business combination.



About Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The Company aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. For more information, visit www.arogocapital.com.

