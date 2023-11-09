BONDUELLE - Monthly statement of the number of shares and voting rights

BONDUELLE

Head office: "La Woestyne" - 59173 Renescure - France

A French S.C.A (Partnership limited by Shares) with a capital of 57 102 699,50 euros

Registered under number : 447 250 044 ( Dunkerque Commercial and Companies Register)





MONTHLY INFORMATION REGARDING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS

AND SHARES FORMING THE COMPANY’S SHARE CAPITAL

ARTICLE 223-16 OF THE GENERAL REGULATION OF THE FINANCIAL MARKET AUTHORITY

Date of the latest information Total number of shares forming capital Number of voting rights



31.10.2023



32 630 114



Theoretical Total

52 161 136







Actual Total*

51 552 450





*Actual Total = total number of voting rights attached to the number of shares - shares without voting rights





Attachment