BONDUELLE - Déclaration mensuelle du nombre d'actions et de droits de vote

| Source: BONDUELLE BONDUELLE

Villeneuve D Ascq Cedex, FRANCE

BONDUELLE

Siège social - "La Woestyne" - 59173 Renescure - France

Société en commandite par actions au capital de 57 102 699,50 euros

RCS DUNKERQUE 447 250 044


INFORMATION MENSUELLE RELATIVE AU NOMBRE TOTAL DES DROITS DE VOTE
ET D’ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL SOCIAL

ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL DE L’AUTORITE DES MARCHES FINANCIERS

Date d’arrêté des informationsNombre total d’actions composant le capital Nombre total de droits de vote


31.10.2023

32 630 114

Total théorique
52 161 136



Total réel*
51 552 450

*Total réel = nombre total de droits de vote attachés au nombre total d’actions - actions privées de droits de vote

Pièce jointe


Attachments

Déclaration mensuelle du nombre d'actions et de droits de vote au 31.10.2023