Celebrate Veteran’s Day with Dickey’s and Free Barbecue

Dallas, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit will honor our American heroes this Veteran’s Day with some free Legit. Texas. Barbecue.

This year on Veteran’s Day, Saturday, November 11th, the world’s largest barbecue brand is treating military veterans across the country to some free, pit-smoked barbecue. Any military veteran, with proof of service, will be offered a FREE Pulled Pork Sandwich* in-store for carryout. Additionally, the deal can be purchased for pick up only in the Dickey’s app, or online at Dickeys.com using the code VETFREE all day.

“At Dickey’s, we are proud to support military veterans and personnel year after year,” said Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group. “Veterans Day is the perfect time to honor the men and women who have served our country. We thank you!”

*Dickey’s Veterans Day code is not valid with any other offer or discount. Limit one Pulled Pork Sandwich per customer at participating stores.

Fans can order Dickey’s holiday offerings while supplies last online at dickeys.com, through the Dickey’s App, or by calling their local Dickey’s restaurant.

