Tebo Properties continues family legacy, naming Shane Tebo director of leasing

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tebo Properties, one of Boulder County’s leading commercial real estate developers and owners, today introduced its new director of leasing, Shane Tebo, who happens to be the son of the company’s founder and owner. This appointment not only reinforces Tebo Properties’ deep family values but also underscores its dedication to the community the company has served for decades — and now generations.

“Born and raised right here in beautiful Boulder, I am no stranger to our community. I love getting to know and work with the wide variety of people and companies in our buildings that help us enhance the neighborhood, city and community as a whole,” said Shane Tebo. “Growing up, I spent my summers learning the ropes and getting hands-on experience in every corner of the company, laying the foundation for my new role. Tebo Properties has, for decades, embodied a successful family business — and I look forward to continuing to help us achieve my dad’s standard for excellence.”

A Boulder High alumnus, Tebo ventured to Louisiana State University for his undergraduate studies, seeking to experience a “totally different” city and market. After completing his studies, Tebo immersed himself in the local property leasing world full time, eventually working his way up to take the reins as the company’s director of leasing.

“Welcoming my son as our director of leasing is a natural progression of our family’s journey in the real estate business and a testament to his dedication and passion for the industry,” said Stephen Tebo, founder and owner of Tebo Properties. “With more than 250 properties throughout Boulder, Denver, Erie, Lafayette, Louisville and Longmont — from bustling restaurants and vibrant retail shops to office spaces teeming with innovation and unique warehouse spaces — our roots run deep in this community. I am thrilled for Shane to continue the Tebo legacy in a new capacity.”

Striving to develop positive and enduring long-term relationships with its clients, Tebo Properties remains a pillar of the community, evolving with the times while holding onto its core values. With the younger Tebo now at the helm of leasing, the property development and management company is set to continue its legacy of carefully creating complementary public spaces and connecting with tenants for years to come.

“For decades, Tebo Properties has been an exemplary commercial real estate firm, in line with the skilled and community-minded leadership of its founder, Stephen Tebo,” said John Tayer, CEO of Boulder Chamber. “Following in his father’s footsteps, I know Shane will apply those same characteristics to his new pivotal role at Tebo Properties.”

For more information about how Tebo Properties secures premier locations and designs winning combinations for each building or site, visit teboproperties.com.

