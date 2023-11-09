Solis Mammography and St. David’s HealthCare Announce Partnership to Expand Access to Women’s Breast Health Services in Central Texas

Addison, TX, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solis Mammography, the nation’s largest independent provider of specialized breast health services, and St. David’s HealthCare, one of the largest healthcare systems in Texas, have partnered to expand access to quality breast health services for Central Texans. Beginning November 13, 2023, the breast imaging services at St. David’s Medical Center will operate as Solis Mammography, a department of St. David’s Medical Center.

The collaboration includes plans to expand across the region with multiple breast imaging center locations, including St. David’s North Austin Medical Center, St. David’s South Austin Medical Center and St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center.

This partnership will combine the best of St. David’s HealthCare’s distinguished clinical reputation with Solis Mammography’s signature patient-centric services. Enhancements include convenient 24/7 real-time online scheduling; Solis Mammography's innovation-driven screening platform, which includes 3D mammography with ground-breaking AI integration for greater accuracy; and a revolutionary curved technology for a more comfortable mammogram. Research has shown that 93% of women who previously experienced pain during mammograms found this technology to be more comfortable.

“St. David’s HealthCare is proud to partner with Solis Mammography, an organization that shares our commitment to providing excellent care to each patient,” David Huffstutler, president and chief executive officer of St. David’s HealthCare, said. “Together we will partner to provide Central Texans the highest level of care in the prevention and detection of breast cancer.”

According to the American Cancer Society, one in eight women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime, and despite advances in care, breast cancer remains the second leading cause of cancer death in women.

“We know that providing convenient access to specialized breast wellness services and an emphasis on annual screening improves patient outcomes through early-stage breast cancer detection,” Grant Davies, president and chief executive officer of Solis Mammography, said. “For almost 40 years, our mission has remained the same. We’re focused on changing lives through both a premier patient experience and our innovation-driven cancer detection platform that uses the most recent advancements in the field of mammography. Through our partnership with St. David’s HealthCare, we can now reach more women with our lifesaving message of early detection.”

The Breast Center at St. David’s Medical Center will remain in its current location (900 E. 30th St., Suite 111) until early next year, when the center will move to St. David’s Plaza across campus. For more information, visit StDavids.com or SolisMammo.com.

Solis Mammography

Solis Mammography is a premier women’s health provider that has been dedicated to elevating women’s health and maintaining breast health and peace of mind for almost 40 years. Headquartered in Addison, Texas, Solis Mammography operates more than 120 centers in 14 major markets, including Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Denver, Phoenix, Philadelphia, Columbus, Nashville, North Carolina, Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, and, through its affiliated brands Washington Radiology and Progressive Radiology, Washington D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. Solis Mammography is pioneering a boutique-style retail healthcare experience. The company operates both wholly owned centers and multiple successful joint venture partnerships with large hospital systems and prominent medical and academic institutions.

For more information on partnering with the nation’s leader in breast health services, go here: https://info.solismammo.com/partnership.html

St. David’s HealthCare

St. David’s HealthCare includes eight of the area’s leading hospitals and is one of the largest health systems in Texas. The organization has been recognized with a Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award—the nation’s highest presidential honor for performance excellence. St. David’s HealthCare is the fourth-largest private employer in the Austin area, with more than 11,400 colleagues across more than 180 sites of care.

St. David’s HealthCare is a unique partnership between hospital management company HCA Healthcare and two local nonprofits—St. David’s Foundation and Georgetown Health Foundation. The proceeds from the operations of the hospitals fund the foundations, which, in turn, invest those dollars back into the community. Since the inception of St. David’s HealthCare in 1996, more than $864 million has been given back to the community to improve the health and healthcare of Central Texans.