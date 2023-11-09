Virtu Triton Rated #1 in The TRADE’s Global 2023 EMS Survey

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT), a leading provider of global, multi-asset financial services that delivers liquidity and innovative, transparent products across the complete investment cycle to the global markets, today announced that Virtu’s Triton Valor EMS was rated the Overall Outperformer EMS based on client feedback for the fourth year running in The TRADE’s 2023 EMS Survey.



The Trade released its 2023 EMS survey results showing Virtu’s flagship EMS product ranked #1 overall. The survey was based on over 500 evaluations from clients globally, assessing over 20 EMS providers. The survey asked participants to rate each EMS provider on a numerical scale ranging from 1 (Very Weak) to 7 (Excellent) covering 13 functional criteria. Virtu earned an overall average score of 6.34 (of 7.0), +0.40 points above the survey average of 5.94. Virtu outperformed in all 13 benchmark categories under review.

The TRADE’s survey noted, “We see a stellar performance from Virtu Triton in 2023. Its overall score of 6.34, once again places Virtu as the highest rated EMS provider in this year’s survey. Virtu achieved outperformance status in all 13 categories under review, the most significant areas of outperformance compared to the category averages were client service personnel, product development, ease-of-use, and ease of integration to internal systems.”

Steve Cavoli, Global Head of Virtu Execution Services commented, “This recognition validates our continued investment in Triton Valor and commitment to our clients. We are laser focused on expanding and enhancing Triton's capabilities, globally, across asset classes with a team which is both attentive and accountable to our clients.”

Virtu congratulates and extends its appreciation to its global EMS team for their contributions and tireless efforts to deliver a superior EMS to our clients and exceptional client service.

About Virtu Financial, Inc.

Virtu is a leading financial services firm that leverages cutting-edge technology to provide execution services and data, analytics and connectivity products to its clients and deliver liquidity to the global markets. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu’s product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income and myriad other commodities. In addition, Virtu’s integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre- and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

