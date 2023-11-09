SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Officers of Siemens Energy AG (SMNEY)

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Siemens Energy AG ("Siemens") (OTC Other: SMNEY) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.



On June 23, 2023, Siemens announced it was withdrawing its profit guidance for fiscal year 2023 due to a “substantial increase in failure rates of wind turbine components” at newly acquired Siemens Gamesa (SGRE). After an “extended technical review”, the Company expects additional costs to be in excess of approximately 1 billion Euros. Siemens further indicated an increase in product costs and ramp-up challenges in the off-shore business. Following this news, the Company’s share price fell by $5.87 per share, or approximately 27% to close at $15.88 per share. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/siemens-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=55158&wire=3

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services’ Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

