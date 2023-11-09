SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Enviva Inc. (EVA) Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Enviva Inc. ("Enviva" or the "Company") (NYSE: EVA) of a class action securities lawsuit.



CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Enviva investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between November 3, 2022 and May 3, 2023. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

CASE DETAILS: According to the complaint, defendants made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose material information about the financial condition of the Company including its EBITDA and net loss forecasts, liquidity position, capital allocations, operation costs, productivity and the impact of these metrics on the Company’s ability to continue paying dividends in 2023.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Enviva during the relevant time frame, you have until November 13, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

