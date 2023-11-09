Amcomri Entertainment Announces Mailing of Meeting Materials

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amcomri Entertainment Inc. (“Amcomri” or the “Company”) (NEO: AMEN) (Frankfurt: 25YO) (OTC: AMNNF) is pleased to announce that the Company has mailed its notice and access notification in respect of the annual general meeting to Amcomri's shareholders to be held on December 8, 2023 (the “Meeting”) and has filed its proxy related materials, including its notice of annual general meeting of shareholders and management information circular (the "Circular") on the Company's website at www.amcomrient.com/investors/shareholder-information/ as well as under Amcomri's profile on SEDAR+ at https://www.sedarplus.ca.



The Meeting is scheduled to be held in person on Friday, December 8, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern time) at 222 Bay Street, Suite 3000, Toronto, Ontario M5K 1E7. Detailed instructions about how shareholders may vote their shares at the Meeting can be found in the Circular.

About Amcomri Entertainment Inc.

Amcomri Entertainment Inc. (CBOE: AMEN) (Frankfurt: 25Y0) provides global distribution capabilities for independent movie, documentary and TV series producers as well as for its own in-house productions. With decades of experience across all key media platforms, Amcomri is rapidly becoming the go-to team for independent producers seeking the broadest possible audience for their productions. The Amcomri Entertainment Inc. group of companies includes 101 Films, 101 Films International, Hollywood Classics International, Appreciated Media Global, Amcomri Productions and Abacus Media Rights.

For further information about Amcomri, see its disclosure documents on SEDAR+ at https://www.sedarplus.ca or visit the company’s website at www.amcomrient.com

