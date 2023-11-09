SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Officers of MasTec, Inc. (MTZ)

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of MasTec, Inc. ("MasTec") (NYSE: MTZ) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.



On August 3, 2023, MasTec announced it missed its estimates for the second quarter of 2023. The Company also revised downwards its 2023 guidance, blaming slowdowns in its communications margins for the revision. Analysts critiqued the Company for its “over-promise, under-deliver halo” concerning overly optimistic guidances which fail to materialize. Following this news, MTZ stock price fell by $24.79 per share – or approximately 21% -- within two business days of the news. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/mastec-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=55167&wire=3

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

