SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Officers of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL)

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. ("Estee") (NYSE: EL) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.



On May 3, 2023, Estee lowered its full year 2023 guidance for the third consecutive time this year erasing almost $900 million from 4Q sales. The Company blamed elevated inventory in China and continued weakness in travel retail due to post-pandemic flying regulations in Asia. Analysts commenting on Estee’s missed guidance raised questions as to the Company’s capabilities relating to forecasting, visibility, and supply-chain agility. Following this news, Estee’s stock price fell by $42.52 per share, or approximately 17% to close at $202.70 per share. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/este-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=55168&wire=3

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases.

