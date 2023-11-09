Irvine, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Irvine, California -

GetDandy, an Irvine, CA based reputation automation company, is committed to protecting businesses from unfair negative reviews. Such unfounded and malicious reviews can have disastrous effects, ranging from lost customers to lost future customers. GetDandy offers a pioneering software solution for online reputation management that employs artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to automate the process of detecting negative reviews and flagging them to allow the business to respond to customer or for Google review removal. More info about this tool can be obtained from https://www.washingtontimes.com/sponsored/getdandy-first-ai-powered-reputation-platform/.

“We're the first AI-powered reputation automation company for businesses, and our review scoring and dispute tool is the first of its kind,” says Alex Bellini, founder and CEO of GetDandy. “It has been our company’s mission to ensure fair competition where all businesses are on a level playing field and don’t have to worry about unscrupulous and dishonest practices.”

The key element of GetDandy is its review scoring and dispute tool that applies ML to evaluate the relevance and authenticity of each review, whether negative or positive. If it finds a bad review to be illegitimate, it starts a dispute process for the purpose of getting rid of bad online reviews, allowing the business to avoid the emotional stress and hassle of manual disputes.

Furthermore, the power of GetDandy is not just about protecting a business from unfair and dishonest reviews. It is also capable of significantly improving overall customer experience. GetDandy can also offer insights that can be helpful in refining customer interactions and boosting service quality. It also uses AI to compose replies to customer reviews. These responses are not just designed to appear like they are personal replies but they have also been ensured to be SEO-friendly. This helps the business in improving their search engine rankings and in strengthening relationships with customers, particularly those who react more positively to businesses that reply to their reviews and engage with them.

GetDandy can also be used to monitor a business’ online reputation through sentiment analysis. Sentiment analysis employs ML, data mining, AI, and computational linguistics to help the business determine what people think about their product or service, and about the brand. This has allowed more than 100,000 businesses to automate their online reputation management and boost customer experience. Meanwhile, GetDandy customers have expressed their satisfaction and relief by providing highly positive testimonials, which can be found at https://getdandy.com/testimonials/.

In one testimonial, Jose Arceo said, “My name is Jose Luis Arceo Owner/Manager at Rancho Rustico Restaurant. I like to recommend Dandy services for you online reviews. It is a great tool to fight back negative reviews, as they will help you delete those reviews that are putting your business in a lower score rate for all these platforms such as Yelp, Trip Advisor, Facebook and Google.”

Meanwhile, Kerri Coby White, CEO of the law firm KerriJames, said, “I couldn't believe it! I got a notification saying a negative review was removed! Then another! And another! And another! Fourteen negative reviews were successfully disputed in the first two weeks without having to lift a finger! I am eagerly recommending Dandy to all my clients as both a tool to remediate and protect their all-important reputation.”

In another testimonial, Michael Johnson from Jefferson Capital Systems said, “We are one of the biggest debt buyers in the country and have gotten 199 Google reviews for us by Dandy in a little over a year.”

Established in 2019, GetDandy offers an AI/ML reputation automation software that can look for potential violations in reviews to enable a business and its clients to challenge such malicious reviews with the review platform host. This can help a business to avoid its reputation getting damage by false, unfounded, and malicious reviews.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3U3t9DQnACM

Those who would like to know more about how GetDandy can help eliminate bad online reviews can visit their website or contact them through the telephone or by email. They can also read the news at https://www.mercurynews.com/2023/08/15/getdandy-the-first-ai-powered-reputation-automation-platform/.

