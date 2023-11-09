GetDandy Reviews - Innovation in Fairness: How Businesses Can GetDandy's AI Tech to Get Rid of Bad Reviews Online

Irvine, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Irvine, California -

GetDandy, an Irvine, CA based reputation automation company, is offering artificial intelligence (AI) technology that serves as the first-of-its-kind review scoring and dispute tool. This tool can get rid of bad online reviews to prevent them from causing irreparable harm to the image and sales of a business. GetDandy has been shown to be a powerful online marketing tool. The company has proudly shared a significant number of success stories on their website, proving its ability identify and eliminate malicious reviews. More about this can be gleaned from https://martechseries.com/technology/get-dandy-removes-bad-online-reviews/.

An industry expert says, “Older reputation management platforms didn’t have some of the services that GetDandy can provide. GetDandy uses AI and machine learning (ML)-driven automated review dispute and removal technology to allow users to dispute and remove bad reviews from key review platforms. This makes it a powerful online marketing tool because businesses are finally able to avoid unfair and malicious reviews that can damage their reputation.”

GetDandy has several advantages over legacy reputation management platforms. First of all, GetDandy can programmatically dispute and get rid of bad reviews from major review platforms, such as Google, Facebook, TripAdvisor, and more. Legacy reputation management systems don’t have this ability. GetDandy can also provide an AI-powered automated review reply. With this capability, users will no longer have to write a reply to a review manually again.

The AI-powered technology is capable of automatically writing replies for the business by applying AI and local SEO optimization. Each reply the tool makes can be made to appear personal, authentic, and unique. GetDandy can also provide QR codes to be used for experience surveys and the collection of information and sentiment analysis. This can be used to collect customer data, get vital guest feedback, and gather and publish new positive reviews automatically. More about this can be found at https://www.mercurynews.com/2023/08/15/getdandy-the-first-ai-powered-reputation-automation-platform/.

GetDandy has developed the reputation of being a trusted service for various large companies, such as Midas, Holiday Inn, Wyndham, law firms, and more. They have already eliminated thousands of malicious online reviews on Google, Facebook, Yelp, and several other review platforms. In addition to getting rid of bad reviews, GetDandy’s AI-powered services is also capable of allowing users to save time by removing the need for manual responses to reviews. GetDandy employs AI to create personal replies to customer reviews. These replies are also ensured to be SEO-friendly in order to help the business boost their rankings on the Google search engine while developing a stronger relationship with customers who will respond more positively to companies that engage and respond to their reviews.

GetDandy can also help by generating webchats, surveys, and online reputation monitoring through notifications and sentiment analysis. GetDandy has proven to be helpful for businesses, which were able to boost their online ratings.

The most recent feature of GetDandy, which is capable of automatically replying to a customer review has been praised by experts for its ingenious strategy for reputation management. This feature offers several benefits, such as enhanced customer satisfaction, better customer engagement, and streamlined reputation management. The fast response and empathetically replying to customer feedback allow the business to develop long-lasting relationships with customers.

The industry expert says, “AI-powered GetDandy can be expected to continue making inroads in helping businesses enhance their online reputation and their search engine rankings. Its AI tool will continue to improve on its ability to discover violations in review sites that cannot be easily detected by people.”

Founded in 2019, GetDandy is a provider of an AI/ML software that is capable of searching out for potential violations in reviews allowing a business and its clients to challenge those reviews with the review platform host. This helps to prevent a business from becoming victimized by defamatory or false reviews.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pAg-y1v9HNo

