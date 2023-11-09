Science North and The Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) launch digital mining game across Canada

SUDBURY, Ontario, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thanks to a collaboration between Science North and The Canadian Institute for Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM), Canadian youth can explore the world of modern mining in a new digital game. Mine Evolution takes gamers into a virtual world where they can collect Earth’s treasures to build mines and upgrade technology all while learning about the important role mining plays in Canada’s green future.

The game, which was developed by D&D Skunkworks, allows players to harness the power of solar, wind, and hydro energy to improve their mine and build up the surrounding in-game community. As the game progresses, players earn financial, social, and environmental credits which they can use to grow their operation and become a mining legend. Throughout the game, alerts and helpful tips will appear to make sure that proper mining practices are being followed. The game comes equipped with data and images from real Canadian mining professionals who have contributed to the game’s authenticity and content.

Mine Evolution was created to increase awareness of the essential contribution mining makes to society. As the mining industry continues to evolve, Science North and CIM want to ensure the next generation understands the influence mining has and how essential of a role it has in building a greener and more sustainable future.

Science North is a leader among science centres in providing educational and entertaining science experiences and CIM is a trusted authority and collective source for advancing mineral industry knowledge. Together, both organizations hope to highlight the essential contributions mining makes to society, the breadth of careers in the mining sector, and the essential role mining plays in building a greener and more sustainable future.

Mine Evolution is part of Science North’s Go Deeper project. Go Deeper is a comprehensive project aimed at engaging Northern Ontarians and Canadians in modern mining and critical minerals. For more information, visit godeeper.ca.

In addition to the game, complementary bilingual resources have been developed for educators to use, including curriculum links, lesson plans, and activities. Mine Evolution is free to play in English or French on computers and mobile devices. Users can download the game so it can be played with or without an internet connection. To download the game, look for it in the App Store, Google Play Store, or visit mineevolution.ca.

Quotes

We are thrilled to share the world of modern mining and inspire young Canadians in such a fun and interactive way. This is a first for Science North, we are grateful to have developed this unique game alongside our partners at CIM. Further, a big thank you to our game developers, D&D Skunkworks, who helped us turn this innovative idea into a reality. Through this game, users will learn that the mining industry is safe, high-tech and consistently champions environment sustainability. Mine Evolution showcases that the mining industry is a major foundation to our future and offers a variety of career opportunities. I encourage everyone to download the game to learn more about how mining is critical to all Canadians.

Ashley Larose MSc, Chief Executive Officer – Science North

CIM is thrilled to partner with Science North in bringing Mine Evolution to classrooms across Canada. We believe that this fun, online game introducing students to mining in Canada is a dynamic educational tool and will ignite curiosity and foster a deeper understanding of our industry's significance and sustainability practices. Angela Hamlyn, Chief Executive Officer – Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM)

About Science North

Science North is Northern Ontario’s most popular tourist attraction and an educational resource for children and adults across the province. Science North maintains the second- and eighth- largest science centres in Canada. Science North’s attractions include a science centre, IMAX® theatre, digital Planetarium, butterfly gallery, special exhibits hall, and Dynamic Earth: Home of the Big Nickel. Science North, in partnership with Laurentian University, offers North America’s first and only comprehensive Science Communication program, a joint master’s and graduate diploma program. As part of its mandate, Science North provides science experiences throughout Northern Ontario including outreach to schools and festivals, summer science camps and more, and has a permanent base in Thunder Bay providing outreach to the Northwest. Science North is an agency of the Government of Ontario. For information, visit sciencenorth.ca.

About CIM

The Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) has served as a trusted voice for leading industry expertise in Canada for the past 121 years. Tapping into the expertise of our Societies, Committees, Corporate Members and our network of Branches across the country, CIM is dedicated to the advancement of knowledge, facilitation of innovation, the celebration of excellence and the promotion of sustainable practices across the full spectrum of Canada’s minerals, metals, materials and petroleum industries. From exploration through to reclamation, every day CIM members are helping to shape the quality, safety, productivity and sustainability of our industry.

