Flow 48 Celebrates Successful Second Funding Round, Aims to Tackle Fintech Challenges in Emerging Markets

London, United Kingdom, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pioneering fintech company, Flow 48 is pleased to announce the successful completion of its second funding round. This round of funding will provide the company with the capital it needs to address the challenges of fintech innovation, particularly in the Middle East and other developing markets. The company's mission to empower small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and bridge the gap between traditional banking systems and underserved businesses is gaining momentum.

Co-founded by Idriss Alrifai, Flow 48 was inspired by the urgent need to provide financial services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that were often neglected by conventional banks. The difficulties that SMEs face in obtaining financing for their operations are well-known and this fintech company is dedicated to changing this.

Flow 48 specializes in innovative invoice and revenue financing solutions tailored to the unique needs of SMEs. The company's AI-powered approach revolves around creating a level playing field in the financial sector for SMEs, where traditional banks have fallen short. Their goal is clear: to give SMEs a head start in securing the financing they require to thrive and expand.

Small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) in emerging markets face a lot of challenges, which can have a huge impact on their ability to create jobs and contribute to GDP growth. Traditional banks don't always have the knowledge and data they need to help SMEs succeed, which means they miss out on a lot of opportunities for these important businesses. But that's not the case with Flow 48. Idriss and his team identified these systemic challenges and set out to address them.

To test their concept, the company initiated a pilot program involving approximately 30 companies. The results were not only promising but also demonstrated an excellent fit with the market's needs and demands. This success solidified Flow 48's position as a game-changer in the fintech industry.

Idriss understands traditional finance products no longer fit modern SME business models, “Banks often ignore small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in developing countries, which harms employment and economic growth. Flow 48 aims to create a more welcoming and inclusive environment for these businesses.”

Flow 48 is distinguished by its dedication to the support of minority-owned businesses, as well as its commitment to ESG practices. The company has a portfolio of women-owned businesses that demonstrate their commitment to inclusion. They aim to become the bank of choice for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), offering a range of financial products, including revenue-based financing (RBF), a key financial tool for SMEs with limited assets.

Flow 48 uses a proprietary underwriting engine to establish lending limits based on the client's annual revenues. The company’s unique financing approach forecasts cash flow using detailed data from various sources and allows SMEs to access funds based on expected future revenue. The repayment schedule is tied to the SME's earnings, providing flexibility to grow. This provides reduces the financial burden on SMEs.

While Flow 48 currently operates in the UAE and Jordan, they are poised for an ambitious expansion into South Africa, beginning in February. South Africa, like many emerging markets, faces similar challenges concerning minority-owned businesses and the shortcomings of traditional banking systems. This fintech company believes it can leverage existing infrastructure to create innovative solutions that empower SMEs in this region.







