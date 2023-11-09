LCC Connect wins national awards

LANSING, Michigan, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LCC Connect, the college’s radio and podcast programming, recently collected three 2023 w3 awards.

Officially launched in 2022, LCC Connect has evolved from humble beginnings with just a few on-demand podcasts to providing the voices, vibes and vision of LCC and the Greater Lansing community through more than 25 podcasts hosted by LCC students, faculty, staff and local community members. Earlier this year, the college submitted top-ranked podcasts and LCC Connect programming to the 18th annual w3 “Be the Spark” Awards, and three submissions were selected for silver awards.

The winning submissions are:

Who's That Star with Lisa Alexander, featuring Ronda Mille r , for Individual Episode in the Educational & Institutional Category

, for Individual Episode in the Educational & Institutional Category Art Happens Here with Bruce Mackley, featuring Brian Whitfield , for Individual Episode in the Arts & Entertainment category

, for Individual Episode in the Arts & Entertainment category LCC Connect overall, in the General Series Community category