CORRECTION -- Evergent Announces Partnership with Axinom to Deliver Enhanced Video Streaming Backend and Monetization Solution

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline earlier on Nov. 7, 2023 by Evergent, please note that the second boilerplate header should read "ABOUT AXINOM", not "ABOUT AXIOM" as previously stated. The corrected release follows:

Evergent, a customer management and monetization leader for streaming and digital subscription businesses, announces a new partnership with Axinom, an expert in video streaming backends. The two companies will collaborate to provide the industry with a reliable and flexible backend and agile monetization tools. The partnership addresses growing customer requirements for modular and open solutions while allowing total control over the development and growth of the backend.

Axinom’s Mosaic platform stands out with its hybrid build-and-buy approach, combining managed and open-source services. The modular, API-driven architecture of Axinom Mosaic is underpinned by a developer focus with a cutting-edge technology stack and extensive documentation. Customers of this highly complementary partnership will benefit from a customizable backend platform while also exploring the immense capabilities of Evergent’s flexible monetization.

“In the competitive OTT video landscape, media and entertainment companies can’t afford to take risks with their technology delivery or their monetization strategies,” said Vijay Sajja, founder and CEO of Evergent. “Our new partnership with Axinom makes it significantly easier for OTT companies to find the right solution for their technology backend and monetization management needs. This partnership lowers the entry barriers for companies to build or modernize their OTT services while scaling their operations to new geographies and monetization models.”



Combining Evergent’s agile monetization tools with Axinom Mosaic will allow customers to test and enable new business models while reducing time to market and total costs. Both new and existing OTT platforms can seamlessly adopt and easily integrate components and services.

“This partnership showcases what can happen when two top players in the industry come together to combine expertise and enable the industry with highly compatible and outstanding technologies,” said Ralph Wagner, CEO of Axinom. “Axinom and Evergent cooperation will enable our customers to explore the novel monetization use cases. The flexibility of Axinom Mosaic will also allow companies to modernize and scale their business while achieving a global footprint.”

ABOUT EVERGENT



Based in Sunnyvale, CA, Evergent delivers customer relationship management tools for global digital media, entertainment and telecommunications providers. With customers in 175 countries ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies, Evergent creates flexible, user-friendly solutions that enable each customer to streamline their CRM processes and maximize monetization efforts. For more information, visit www.evergent.com .

ABOUT AXINOM



Axinom is an innovation leader that provides the building blocks for developing video streaming platforms. Media, broadcast, and telecommunications organizations worldwide use Axinom products to solve the complex challenges of preparing, managing, securing, and providing premium video content.

Axinom’s unique portfolio, Axinom Mosaic, enables streamlined and tailored development through an array of managed and open-source services, covering all critical digital workflows of encoding, content management, security via Axinom DRM, and monetization.

Contact:

Alexandra Levy

650-996-5758

alex@siliconalley-media.com