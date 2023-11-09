SalesHood Launches MEDDICC AI To Boost Sales Productivity With Personalized, Real-Time Sales Coaching For Revenue Teams

San Francisco, California, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SalesHood, the leading purpose-built sales enablement platform, is excited to introduce MEDDICC AI. This game-changing innovation is set to empower revenue teams to accelerate pipeline progression and close deals faster with personalized, just-in-time sales coaching and deal feedback.

“In a competitive market where sales leaders face challenges like lower pipeline coverage, longer sales cycles, lower win rates, and resource constraints, MEDDICC AI emerges as the ultimate solution for sales kickoff season, says Elay Cohen, CEO of SalesHood. “With MEDDICC AI, we’re proud to unveil the world’s first turnkey, fast start solution that guarantees in-quarter sales results.”

“We quickly realized sales productivity improvements in our business by partnering with SalesHood to educate, inspire and certify our teams on MEDDICC before, during and after our revenue kickoff." Diego Panama, CRO Olo.

Key features of MEDDICC AI:

MEDDICC AI coaching templates: SalesHood provides fully customizable coaching templates supporting the MEDDICC sales qualification framework including Metrics, Economic Buyer, Decision Process, Decision-Making Criteria, Procurement Process, Implications of Pains, Champion and Competition.

AI coaching builder: Companies create and adapt real-time AI coaching and feedback instructions to match their specific needs, industry requirements, go-to-market strategies, and sales scenarios.

AI-powered practice: Sales teams engage in real-time and self-paced training and deal review assessments, enhancing their skills and competencies to master the MEDDICC framework.

Sales teams engage in real-time and self-paced training and deal review assessments, enhancing their skills and competencies to master the MEDDICC framework. Personalized deal coaching: Sales teams are able to self-assess their deal health and receive AI-generated deal coaching.

“SalesHood AI provides objective, third party coaching feedback consistently to sales and customer success teams promoting experiential learning in a virtual world without having to physically be together,” says Giorgia Ortiz, Revenue Enablement Leader.

SalesHood also provides a complete turnkey MEDDICC solution designed to optimize sales kickoff (SKO) experiences including world-class courses and micro-learning, certified facilitators and AI-powered reinforcement.

About SalesHood

SalesHood's purpose-built sales enablement solution uses AI to enable sales teams to consistently win more deals and renew every customer. Our mission at SalesHood is to help go-to-market teams quickly and predictably improve sales productivity by replicating sales plays. Fast start your with our turnkey sales kickoff solution guaranteed to deliver in-quarter sales results. Companies like Alation, Copado, Ewing-Foley, Olo, Sage, SmartRecruiters, and Planview use SalesHood to realize fast revenue outcomes. For more information, please visit https://saleshood.com/

