Oxford Park Income Fund, Inc. Announces Increase in Declared Monthly Distributions for the Months Ending January, February, and March 2024

GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Park Income Fund, Inc. (“the Fund”, “our”) announced today that our Board of Directors declared monthly distributions on our common shares as follows:

Month Ending Record Date Payment Date Amount Per Share January 31, 2024 January 24, 2024 January 31, 2024 $0.30 February 29, 2024 February 23, 2024 February 29, 2024 $0.30 March 31, 2024 March 22, 2024 March 29, 2024 $0.30

About Oxford Park Income Fund, Inc.



Oxford Park Income Fund, Inc. is a registered closed-end management investment company primarily investing in debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles. Oxford Park Income Fund, Inc.’s investment strategy may also include warehouse facilities, which are financing structures intended to aggregate loans that may be used to form the basis of a CLO vehicle.

Disclaimer

There is no assurance that the Fund will continue to declare distributions or that they will continue at these rates. The ultimate tax character of the Fund’s earnings cannot be determined until tax returns are prepared after the end of the fiscal year. Shareholders should know that return of capital will reduce the tax basis of their shares and potentially increase the taxable gain, if any, upon disposition of their shares.

Securities Disclosure

This press release is provided for informational purposes only, does not constitute an offer to sell securities of the Fund and is not a prospectus. Such offering is only made by the Fund’s prospectus, which includes details as to the Fund’s offering and other material information. Securities offered through JCC Capital Markets, LLC member FINRA and SIPC. JCC Capital Markets, LLC and Oxford Funds, LLC are not affiliated. Investing in the Fund involves risk of loss of some or all principal invested. Speak to your tax professional prior to investing. This is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to purchase any security. Please refer to the prospectus for additional information about the Fund. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Contact:

Bruce Rubin

203-983-5280