Le Vian Launches New Mare Azzurro Collection

New York, NY, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Le Vian, the world’s leading luxury jewelry brand, has partnered with Jared, the leader in accessible luxury and premium luxury banner within Signet Jewelers, to launch an exclusive and original collection of blue gemstones inspired by the mediterranean sea. Resulting from Le Vian’s passion for innovation and creativity, the Mare Azzurro™ collection captures how the unadulterated blues of seawater change their hues and tones with every passing hour from sunrise to sunset.

The Mare Azzurro collection will be available exclusively with Jared on November 9, 2023, with prices ranging from $1,750 to $17,000 as well as high jewelry one-of-a-kind iterations priced up to $500,000. The Le Vian Mare Azzurro Collection features Le Vian’s exclusive Trillion cut, tri-chroic Blueberry Tanzanite®, Round Brilliant cut Blueberry Zircon™, Portuguese Checkerboard Oval cut Deep Sea Blue Topaz™ and Tear Drop cuts of Sea Blue Aquamarine®, all set in Le Vian’s Vanilla Gold®.

Additionally, the collection will offer luxurious and unique versions of the Mare Azzurro pieces at its High Jewelry & Gem Galas at Jared. These exclusive events will feature one-of-a-kind designs that showcase Le Vian’s unicorn gems and diamonds set into one of a kind handcrafted Platinum and 18k gold designs. Unicorn blue gems include those, such as Peacock Aquaprase™, the newest gem on earth, Cornflower Ceylon Sapphire™ and Ocean Blue Topaz™.

“At Jared, we continue to invest in our fashion and high jewelry offering with new, exquisite collection launches such as Mare Azzurro,” said Claudia Cividino, President of Jared. “As we share this new collection with our customers, this elevated partnership serves to uplift Jared’s positioning as a leader in accessible luxury for the holiday season with the outstanding innovation and creativity from the Le Vian brand.”

Le Vian is the world’s largest seller of Tanzanite, having imported into the U.S. more than half of the world’s production of the rare and beautiful gemstone that is only found in one mine in Tanzania. Le Vian’s exclusive Trillion cut enhances the tri-chroic nature of Tanzanite, which changes color depending on the angle of light. The collection also showcases other exquisite blue gemstones that Le Vian is known for, such as Blueberry Zircon, Deep Sea Blue Topaz and Sea Blue Aquamarine. Blueberry Zircon is a natural gemstone that has a higher refractive index than diamond giving it a brilliant sparkle. Deep Sea Blue Topaz is a specially treated gemstone with a rich and saturated blue color that resembles the ocean depths. Sea Blue Aquamarine is a soothing, calming gemstone with a clear and transparent quality that reflects the light.

“We are proud to present our new Mare Azzurro Collection inspired by our post pandemic desire to escape the travails of this decade by traveling to the most remote and idyllic calming blue seas,” said Eddie LeVian, CEO of Le Vian “We wanted to capture that in our original jewelry designs, using our exclusive fantasy cuts and rare blue gemstones that fit together like the shimmering glimmers of the water. To celebrate the launch of the Le Vian Mare Azzurro Collection, we embarked to be genuine and conduct the adventurous and challenging photoshoot for the multi-media campaign.”

About Le Vian

Le Vian is a family-owned, New York-headquartered jewelry company which can trace its roots to jewelers in the 15th century and is today regularly worn by Hollywood celebrities. Le Vian is at the forefront of creating the most exquisite natural fancy color diamond jewels in a kaleidoscope of colors including pink, yellow - and the exclusive Chocolate Diamonds®, which have in the last 20 years attracted over 5 million collectors. The fine jewelry house of Le Vian is the fashion couture fine jeweler of choice, uniting two luxury worlds – glamorous high style fashion trend forecasting and hand-made fine jewelry designs incorporating rare, precious diamonds and gemstones.

About Jared

Jared®, the leading off-mall destination specialty retail jewelry chain in the U.S., is operated by Signet Jewelers Limited, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. For additional information on Jared® Jewelry visit Jared.com, and like us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest and Instagram.

