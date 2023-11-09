Chicago Tribune Names Wintrust Financial Corporation a Winner of the Chicagoland Top Workplaces 2023 Award

ROSEMONT, Ill., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation (“Wintrust”) has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2023 honor by the Chicago Tribune for the tenth year in a row. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few. This year, Wintrust ranked 13th on the list of larger organizations, which are defined as having over 400 employees locally.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

“A company is only as good as its employees,” said Norah Larke, EVP & Chief HR Officer at Wintrust. “We’re lucky to employ entrepreneurial, customer-focused, and team-oriented people who approach each day intent on making an impact and providing a truly distinctive community banking experience.”

ABOUT WINTRUST

Wintrust is a financial holding company with assets of approximately $55 billion whose common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market. Built on the "HAVE IT ALL" model, Wintrust offers sophisticated technology and resources of a large bank while focusing on providing service-based community banking to each and every customer. Wintrust operates fifteen community bank subsidiaries, with over 170 banking locations located in the greater Chicago and southern Wisconsin market areas. Additionally, Wintrust operates various non-bank business units including business units which provide commercial and life insurance premium financing in the United States, a premium finance company operating in Canada, a company providing short-term accounts receivable financing and value-added out-sourced administrative services to the temporary staffing services industry, a business unit engaging primarily in the origination and purchase of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market throughout the United States, and companies providing wealth management services and qualified intermediary services for tax-deferred exchanges.

