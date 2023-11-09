Exagen Inc. and Johns Hopkins University Announce License Agreement for Novel Patented Lupus Nephritis Biomarkers

SAN DIEGO, California, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN), a leading provider of autoimmune testing solutions, and Johns Hopkins University jointly announced today the execution of an exclusive license agreement. Exagen will focus on the development of novel patented biomarkers for therapeutic management of patients with lupus nephritis.



Under the terms of the license agreement, Exagen will acquire a worldwide exclusive license to an invention from the laboratory of Michelle Petri, MD, MPH, and Andrea Fava, MD. Exagen intends to develop the novel biomarkers into assays to aid diagnostic and treatment decisions by providing unique clinical insight into a specific patient’s lupus nephritis in a non-invasive manner.

“We are very excited to accelerate the development of these highly innovative biomarkers for lupus nephritis patient management. Exagen has a strong track record of serving clinicians in the autoimmune space and having the opportunity to work with this exceptional team further reinforces our commitment to developing novel technology in this space,” said John Aballi, President and CEO of Exagen Inc.

About Exagen Inc.

Exagen is a leading provider of autoimmune testing and its purpose as an organization is to provide clarity in autoimmune disease decision making with the goal of improving patients’ clinical outcomes. Exagen is located in San Diego County, California.

