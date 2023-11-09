Sientra Reports Third Quarter Financial and Operational Results

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) (“Sientra” or the “Company”), a surgical aesthetics company developing the safest and most innovative solutions for the best aesthetic outcomes, today announced its financial results for the third quarter that ended September 30, 2023.



Third Quarter 2023 Financial and Business Highlights

Net sales of $19.5 million representing a decrease of 13.7% over the third quarter of 2022. For the first nine months of 2023, net sales totaled $65.2 million, approximately flat from $65.5 million for the same period in 2022.

Free cash flow usage of $3.6 million, a slight improvement from $3.7 million in the same period in 2022. For the first nine months of 2023, free cash flow usage totaled $11.2 million, a 68.3% improvement versus free cash usage of $35.3 million for the same period in 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $6.4 million, a 25.6% improvement from a $8.6 million loss for the same period in 2022. For the first nine months of 2023, adjusted EBITDA loss totaled $15.4 million, a 47.4% improvement versus a $29.3 million loss for the same period in 2022.

Presented at the American Society of Plastic Surgeons meeting in Austin, Texas, unparalleled 12-month interim clinical data for the Viality™ fat transfer system demonstrating over 80% fat retention at all time points.

Obtained approval for Viality from Health Canada, representing the first international expansion for the Company’s novel fat transfer technology.



Ron Menezes, Sientra’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "As reported in our October 30 pre-release, Q3 revenues were negatively impacted by more pronounced seasonality resulting in softer procedural volumes as compared to prior periods. We remain enthusiastic on the potential of our portfolio, which we believe is unmatched in the industry. With the early controlled launches of Viality and SimpliDerm® starting to take effect, and the upcoming launch of Allox2 PRO™, which is the first and only dual port, MRI-compatible tissue expander, we believe 2024 will be an inflection point for the Company, driven by both top-line growth and profitability."

“We are extremely excited about the interim 12-month clinical data on our Viality long-term retention study presented at Plastic Surgery: The Meeting,” commented Dr. Denise Dajles, Sientra’s Chief Technology Officer. “This first-of-its-kind study has demonstrated unparalleled fat retention of over 80% at the 3-, 6- and now 12-month time points. This retention rate is also consistent across cohorts, showing predictable, high retention rates for augmentation and reconstruction patients, including patients using fat with implants or just fat alone. This is highly significant, as it represents a truly minimally invasive option for patients who want to add volume without an implant, providing an important new tool for plastic surgeons in their patient care.”

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total net sales were $19.5 million, a decrease of 13.7% compared to total net sales of $22.6 million for the same period in 2022.

GAAP gross profit for the third quarter of 2023 was $10.0 million, or 51.3% of sales, compared to gross profit of $12.8 million, or 56.6% of sales, for the same period in 2022. This quarter’s results were negatively affected by a non-cash depreciation and amortization charge of $1.4 million. This charge is primarily due to the inclusion of non-cash amortization of Viality manufacturing know-how and developed technology in cost of sales. Non-GAAP gross margin, excluding this non-cash depreciation and amortization charge, was 58.4% of sales for the current period as compared to 57.9% for the prior year period.

Total GAAP loss from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2023 was $14.8 million, compared to $14.9 million for the same period in 2022, a 0.7% improvement from the prior year period.

Total GAAP operating expense for the third quarter of 2023 was $19.4 million, compared to $25.3 million for the prior year period, a decrease of $5.9 million or 23.3%.

Non-GAAP total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2023 were $17.8 million, compared to $21.7 million for the same period in 2022, an 18.0% reduction from the prior year period.

On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2023 was a $6.4 million loss, a 25.6% improvement from a loss of $8.6 million for the same period in 2022.

Net cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2023, were $15 million, compared to $26.1 million on December 31, 2022, and $18.6 million on June 30, 2023.



Conference Call

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to management and investors regarding the performance of the Company, facilitate a more meaningful comparison of results for current periods with previous operating results, and assist management in analyzing future trends, making strategic and business decisions and establishing internal budgets and forecasts.

About Sientra

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Sientra is a surgical aesthetics company focused on empowering people to change their lives through increased self-confidence and self-respect. Backed by unrivaled clinical and safety data, Sientra’s platform of products includes a comprehensive portfolio of round and shaped breast implants, the first fifth-generation breast implants approved by the FDA for sale in the United States, the ground-breaking AlloX2®breast tissue expander with patented dual-port and integral drain technology, the next-generation AlloX2Pro™, the first and only FDA-cleared MRI-compatible tissue expander, the Viality™ with AuraClens™ enhanced viability fat transfer system, the SimpliDerm® Human Acellular Dermal Matrix, and BIOCORNEUM the #1 performing, preferred and recommended scar gel of plastic surgeons (*).

Sientra uses its investor relations website to publish important information about the Company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Sientra is routinely posted and is accessible on the Company’s investor relations website at www.sientra.com. To learn more about Sientra, visit our website and follow Sientra on LinkedIn , Instagram , and Facebook .

(*) Data on file

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, based on management's current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company's business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties.

Sientra, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share and share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 19,544 $ 22,570 $ 65,231 $ 65,481 Cost of goods sold 9,515 9,794 30,440 27,118 Gross profit 10,029 12,776 34,791 38,363 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 9,330 12,290 29,487 41,542 Research and development 2,476 3,720 7,571 9,823 General and administrative 7,620 9,324 24,805 31,589 Total operating expenses 19,426 25,334 61,863 82,954 Loss from operations (9,397 ) (12,558 ) (27,072 ) (44,591 ) Other (expense) income, net: Interest income 168 41 458 58 Interest expense (2,367 ) (2,364 ) (7,250 ) (6,584 ) Change in fair value of derivative liability (3,153 ) — (3,153 ) — Other (expense) income, net (24 ) (6 ) (125 ) (1 ) Total other (expense) income, net (5,376 ) (2,329 ) (10,070 ) (6,527 ) Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (14,773 ) (14,887 ) (37,142 ) (51,118 ) Loss from continuing operations (14,773 ) (14,887 ) (37,142 ) (51,118 ) Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes — (94 ) — (208 ) Net loss $ (14,773 ) $ (14,981 ) $ (37,142 ) $ (51,326 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to

common stockholders Continuing operations $ (1.31 ) $ (2.37 ) $ (3.23 ) $ (8.16 ) Discontinued operations — (0.01 ) — (0.03 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (1.31 ) $ (2.38 ) $ (3.23 ) $ (8.20 ) Weighted average outstanding common shares used for net loss per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic and diluted 11,290,699 6,284,817 11,488,310 6,261,350





Sientra, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,026 $ 26,071 Accounts receivable, net 29,610 36,892 Inventories 39,268 42,692 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,604 2,094 Total current assets 86,508 107,749 Property and equipment, net 13,289 14,941 Goodwill 9,202 9,202 Other intangible assets, net 24,332 25,676 Right of use assets, net 5,753 7,004 Other assets 849 849 Total assets $ 139,933 $ 165,421 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficit Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 58,810 $ - Accounts payable 5,284 6,818 Accrued and other current liabilities 20,655 22,599 Customer deposits 53,598 45,161 Sales return liability 13,745 15,773 Total current liabilities 152,092 90,351 Long-term debt — 55,406 Derivative liability 3,153 880 Deferred and contingent consideration 1,794 2,791 Warranty reserve 8,758 8,186 Lease liabilities 4,129 5,518 Other liabilities 2,052 2,698 Total liabilities 171,978 165,830 Stockholders’ deficit: Total stockholders’ deficit (32,045 ) (409 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 139,933 $ 165,421





Sientra, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (37,142 ) $ (51,326 ) Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes — (208 ) Loss from continuing operations, net of income taxes (37,142 ) (51,118 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,546 4,947 Provision for doubtful accounts 448 1,086 Provision for warranties 1,510 583 Provision for inventories 68 607 Fair value adjustments to derivative liability 3,153 — Fair value adjustments of other liabilities held at fair value 350 (88 ) Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 3,621 3,029 Employee stock-based compensation expense 4,293 6,113 Other non-cash adjustments — 135 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 6,610 (2,341 ) Inventories 3,357 667 Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets 741 1,997 Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities (9,122 ) (5,514 ) Customer deposits 8,437 7,830 Sales return liability (2,029 ) (1,383 ) Net cash flow used in operating activities - continuing operations (10,159 ) (33,450 ) Net cash flow used in operating activities - discontinued operations — (208 ) Net cash used in operating activities (10,159 ) (33,658 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (1,056 ) (1,856 ) Net cash flow used in investing activities - continuing operations (1,056 ) (1,856 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,056 ) (1,856 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock for employee stock-based plans 428 475 Shares repurchased for tax withholding on vesting RSUs (96 ) (448 ) Gross borrowings under the Term Loan — 5,000 Gross borrowings under the Revolving Loan — 5,440 Repayments of the Revolving Loan — (7,678 ) Deferred financing costs (162 ) (73 ) Net cash provided by financing activities - continuing operations 170 2,716 Net cash provided by financing activities 170 2,716 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (11,045 ) (32,798 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at: Beginning of period 26,677 52,068 End of period $ 15,632 $ 19,270 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheets Cash and cash equivalents 15,026 18,975 Restricted cash included in other assets 606 295 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 15,632 $ 19,270





Sientra, Inc. Reconciliation of US GAAP Loss from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Loss from continuing operations, as reported $ (14,773 ) $ (14,887 ) $ (37,142 ) $ (51,118 ) Adjustments to loss from continuing operations: Interest (income) expense and other, net 2,223 2,329 6,917 6,528 Depreciation and amortization 1,887 1,545 5,546 4,947 Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration — — 90 (88 ) Fair value adjustments to derivative liability 3,153 — 3,153 — Stock-based compensation 1,233 1,855 4,293 6,113 Provision for doubtful accounts (86 ) 582 448 1,086 Severance 280 — 598 1,635 SEC/DOJ related legal fees — — 1,016 — Legal settlement expense (265 ) — (265 ) 1,600 Total adjustments to loss from continuing operations 8,425 6,311 21,796 21,821 Adjusted EBITDA $ (6,348 ) $ (8,576 ) $ (15,346 ) $ (29,297 ) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, As a Percentage of Revenue** 2023 2022 2023 2022 Loss from continuing operations, as reported (75.6 %) (66.0 %) (56.9 %) (78.1 %) Adjustments to loss from continuing operations: Interest (income) expense and other, net 11.4 % 10.3 % 10.6 % 10.0 % Depreciation and amortization 9.7 % 6.8 % 8.5 % 7.6 % Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.1 % (0.1 %) Fair value adjustments to derivative liability 16.1 % 0.0 % 4.8 % 0.0 % (Loss) gain on extinguishment of debt 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % Stock-based compensation 6.3 % 8.2 % 6.6 % 9.3 % Provision for doubtful accounts (0.4 %) 2.6 % 0.7 % 1.7 % Severance 1.4 % 0.0 % 0.9 % 2.5 % SEC/DOJ related legal fees 0.0 % 0.0 % 1.6 % 0.0 % Legal settlement expense (1.4 %) 0.0 % (0.4 %) 2.4 % Total adjustments to loss from continuing operations 43.1 % 28.0 % 33.4 % 33.3 % Adjusted EBITDA (32.5 %) (38.0 %) (23.5 %) (44.7 %) ** Adjustments may not add to the total figure due to rounding.





Sientra, Inc. Reconciliation of US GAAP Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 19,544 $ 22,570 $ 65,231 $ 65,481 Cost of goods sold 9,515 9,794 30,440 27,118 Gross profit $ 10,029 $ 12,776 $ 34,791 $ 38,363 Gross margin 51.3 % 56.6 % 53.3 % 58.6 % Adjustments to gross profit Depreciation and amortization 1,386 301 4,087 1,132 Total adjustments to gross profit 1,386 301 4,087 1,132 Adjusted gross profit $ 11,415 $ 13,077 $ 38,878 $ 39,495 Adjusted gross margin 58.4 % 57.9 % 59.6 % 60.3 %





Sientra, Inc. Reconciliation of US GAAP Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 US GAAP operating expenses, as reported $ 19,426 $ 25,334 $ 61,863 $ 82,954 Adjustments to GAAP operating expenses: Depreciation and amortization 501 1,244 1,459 3,815 Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration — — 90 (88 ) Stock-based compensation 1,233 1,855 4,293 6,113 Provision for doubtful accounts (86 ) 582 448 1,086 Severance 280 — 598 1,635 SEC/DOJ related legal fees — — 1,016 — Legal settlement expense (265 ) — (265 ) 1,600 Total adjustments to GAAP operating expenses 1,663 3,681 7,639 14,161 Non-GAAP operating expenses 17,763 21,653 54,224 68,793





Sientra, Inc. Reconciliation of US GAAP Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 US GAAP operating expenses, as reported Sales and marketing $ 9,330 $ 12,290 $ 29,487 $ 41,542 Research and development 2,476 3,720 7,571 9,823 General and administrative 7,620 9,324 24,805 31,589 Total GAAP operating expenses, as reported $ 19,426 $ 25,334 $ 61,863 $ 82,954 Adjustments to GAAP operating expenses: Sales and marketing 425 640 1,332 3,065 Research and development 205 173 528 575 General and administrative 1,033 2,868 5,779 10,521 Total adjustments to GAAP operating expenses 1,663 3,681 7,639 14,161 Non-GAAP operating expenses Sales and marketing 8,905 11,650 28,155 38,477 Research and development 2,271 3,547 7,043 9,248 General and administrative 6,587 6,456 19,026 21,068 Total Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 17,763 $ 21,653 $ 54,224 $ 68,793 Sientra, Inc. Free Cash Flow (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net cash flow used in operating activities - continuing operations $ (3,367 ) $ (2,605 ) $ (10,159 ) $ (33,450 ) Purchases of property and equipment (270 ) (1,043 ) (1,056 ) (1,856 ) Free cash flow $ (3,637 ) $ (3,648 ) $ (11,216 ) $ (35,306 )



