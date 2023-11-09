Renasant Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

TUPELO, Miss., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Renasant Corporation (NYSE: RNST) approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-two cents ($0.22) per share to be paid January 1, 2024, to shareholders of record as of December 18, 2023.



Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 119-year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $17.2 billion and operates 194 banking, lending, mortgage, wealth management and insurance offices throughout the Southeast as well as offering factoring and asset-based lending on a nationwide basis.

