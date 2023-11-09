vTv Therapeutics Announces 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

HIGH POINT, N.C., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VTVT), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of cadisegliatin (TTP399) as an adjunctive therapy to insulin for the treatment of type 1 diabetes ("T1D"), today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 and provided an update on recent corporate developments.



“Our newly appointed Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Thomas Strack, who has been working with us on a consulting basis for several months, is now leading our work on the cadisegliatin Phase 3 program with the goal of initiating studies as soon as possible,” said Paul Sekhri, Chief Executive Officer of vTv. “Additionally, our partnered programs including azeliragon, licensed to Cantex Pharmaceuticals and mavodelpar, licensed to Reneo Pharmaceuticals, are advancing in the clinic and have the potential, if successful, to generate incremental value for vTv. As we approach the end of the year, we believe that 2024 could be a transformational year for our company and look forward to providing additional updates along the way.”

Recent Company Highlights

On November 2, 2023, the Company announced the appointment of Thomas Strack, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer.

On November 1, 2023, the Company announced that it has entered into a common stock repurchase agreement with Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. through which Reneo has purchased all of its common stock held by the Company for total proceeds to the Company of approximately $4.4 million.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Cash Position : The Company’s cash position as of September 30, 2023 was $8.2 million compared to $12.1 million as of December 31, 2022.

: The Company’s cash position as of September 30, 2023 was $8.2 million compared to $12.1 million as of December 31, 2022. Research & Development (R&D) Expenses : R&D expenses were $2.8 million and $3.1 million in each of the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The decrease is primarily attributable to lower spending on cadisegliatin, due to decreases in drug product related costs, offset by an increase in indirect costs related to the development of cadisegliatin.

: R&D expenses were $2.8 million and $3.1 million in each of the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The decrease is primarily attributable to lower spending on cadisegliatin, due to decreases in drug product related costs, offset by an increase in indirect costs related to the development of cadisegliatin. General & Administrative (G&A) Expenses: G&A expenses were $2.5 million and $2.6 million for each of the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The decrease of $0.1 million was primarily due to decreases in legal expense, and other G&A costs, partially offset by increases in payroll costs and share-based expense.

G&A expenses were $2.5 million and $2.6 million for each of the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The decrease of $0.1 million was primarily due to decreases in legal expense, and other G&A costs, partially offset by increases in payroll costs and share-based expense. Other (Expense) Income, net : Other expense for the three months ended September 30, 2023 was $3.3 million and was driven by the recording of an impairment charge on a cost-method investment and an unrealized gain related to our investment in Reneo, as well as gains related to the change in the fair value of the outstanding warrants to purchase shares of our stock issued to related parties. Other income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $0.1 million and was driven by an unrealized gain related to the investment in Reneo as well as the losses related to the change in the fair value of the outstanding warrants to purchase shares of our own stock issued to related parties.

: Other expense for the three months ended September 30, 2023 was $3.3 million and was driven by the recording of an impairment charge on a cost-method investment and an unrealized gain related to our investment in Reneo, as well as gains related to the change in the fair value of the outstanding warrants to purchase shares of our stock issued to related parties. Other income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $0.1 million and was driven by an unrealized gain related to the investment in Reneo as well as the losses related to the change in the fair value of the outstanding warrants to purchase shares of our own stock issued to related parties. Net Loss: Net loss attributable to vTv shareholders for the three months ended September 30, 2023 was $6.7 million or $0.08 per basic share. Net loss attributable to vTv shareholders for the comparable period a year ago was $4.3 million or $0.05 per basic share.









vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands) September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,238 $ 12,126 Accounts receivable — 173 G42 Promissory Note receivable — 12,243 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,872 2,537 Current deposits 15 15 Total current assets 10,125 27,094 Property and equipment, net 140 207 Operating lease right-of-use assets 272 349 Long-term investments 4,387 5,588 Total assets $ 14,924 $ 33,238 Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest and Stockholders’ Deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 9,620 $ 7,313 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 165 154 Current portion of contract liabilities 17 17 Current portion of notes payable 473 224 Total current liabilities 10,275 7,708 Contract liabilities, net of current portion 18,669 18,669 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 213 338 Warrant liability, related party 278 684 Total liabilities 29,435 27,399 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interest 10,722 16,579 Stockholders’ deficit: Class A Common Stock 815 815 Class B Common Stock 232 232 Additional paid-in capital 254,912 253,737 Accumulated deficit (281,192 ) (265,524 ) Total stockholders’ deficit attributable to vTv Therapeutics Inc. (25,233 ) (10,740 ) Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and stockholders’ deficit $ 14,924 $ 33,238









vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue $ — $ — $ — $ 2,009 Operating expenses: Research and development 2,824 3,055 11,457 8,393 General and administrative 2,544 2,634 9,338 9,813 Total operating expenses 5,368 5,689 20,795 18,206 Operating loss (5,368 ) (5,689 ) (20,795 ) (16,197 ) Interest income 131 150 384 200 Interest expense (4 ) (8 ) (6 ) (9 ) Other (expense) income, net (3,299 ) 79 (1,108 ) (2,777 ) Loss before income taxes and noncontrolling interest (8,540 ) (5,468 ) (21,525 ) (18,783 ) Income tax provision — — — 200 Net loss before noncontrolling interest (8,540 ) (5,468 ) (21,525 ) (18,983 ) Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (1,886 ) (1,207 ) (4,753 ) (4,564 ) Net loss attributable to vTv Therapeutics Inc. $ (6,654 ) $ (4,261 ) $ (16,772 ) $ (14,419 ) Net loss attributable to vTv Therapeutics Inc. common $ (6,654 ) $ (4,261 ) $ (16,772 ) $ (14,419 ) Net loss per share of vTv Therapeutics Inc. Class A $ (0.08 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (0.20 ) Weighted average number of vTv Therapeutics Inc. Class A common stock, basic and diluted 81,483,600 80,490,121 81,483,600 72,649,531





About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing oral, small molecule drug candidates. vTv has a pipeline of clinical drug candidates led by cadisegliatin (TTP399), a potential adjunctive therapy to insulin for the treatment of type 1 diabetes. vTv’s development partners are pursuing additional indications in type 2 diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, renal disease, primary mitochondrial myopathy, and glioblastoma and other cancers and cancer treatment-related conditions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and, in each case, their negative or other various or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including statements regarding the timing of and our ability to launch our cadisegliatin Phase 3 program, our discussions related to the financing, partnering and/or licensing of cadisegliatin, the therapeutic potential of mavodelpar, Reneo’s upcoming data readout, potential milestone payments and royalties that we may receive, our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our results to vary from expectations include those described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be updated by our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and our other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements reflect our views with respect to future events as of the date of this release and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this release and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or review publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. Our forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, merger, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments we may undertake. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

