Consolidated Water Reports Third Quarter 2023 Revenue up 99% to $49.9 Million and Net Income of $8.6 Million or $0.54 per Diluted Share

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: CWCO), a leading developer and operator of advanced water supply and treatment plants, reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. All comparisons are to the same prior year period unless otherwise noted.



The company will hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time tomorrow to discuss the results (see dial-in information below).

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Total revenue increased 99% to $49.9 million.

Retail revenue increased 15% to $7.2 million.

Services revenue increased 237% to $29.4 million, with recurring services revenue generated from operations and maintenance contracts up 48% to $5.0 million.

Manufacturing revenue increased to $4.7 million.

Net income from continuing operations attributable to company stockholders was $8.8 million or $0.55 per diluted share, as compared to $0.8 million or $0.05 per diluted share in the same year-ago period.

Paid quarterly cash dividend of $0.085 per share ($0.34 on an annualized basis).

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $48.8 million and working capital was $83.1 million as of September 30, 2023.



Third Quarter 2023 Operational Highlights

Received notice to proceed on the first phase of a $204 million project to design, build, operate and maintain a seawater desalination plant in Hawaii which was announced in June.

Volume of water sold in the company’s Grand Cayman retail segment increased 16%, primarily due to the greater return of tourist activity.

Recognized $20.0 million in revenue from PERC Water’s progress on the construction of a $82 million water treatment plant in Goodyear, Arizona. This contract is expected to be substantially completed by the end of the second quarter of 2024.

PERC commenced operations under a new contract to operate a wastewater treatment plant at the Edwards Air Force Base in Kern County, California. The annual contract began in July and has four one-year extensions exercisable by the customer. Revenue for the first year of the contract is expected to total approximately $1.3 million.

PERC also began operations under a new contract to operate a wastewater treatment system for the City of Avalon on Catalina Island, California. The engagement began in July and will continue for 18 months, with extensions exercisable by the city. Revenue for the first 18 months of the contract is estimated at approximately $2.1 million.

Rang the Nasdaq Opening Bell on August 14 in commemoration of the company’s founding in August 1973 by a group of visionary Caymanian and international investors and to celebrate 50 years of delivering world-class water services.

Dividend Increase

In August 2023, the company increased its dividend by 11.8% and declared a dividend of $0.095 per common share for the fourth quarter of 2023. The dividend was paid on October 31, 2023 to stockholders of record as of October 2, 2023.

Management Commentary

“In Q3, we reported another solid quarter of results for both revenue and earnings,” stated Consolidated Water CEO, Rick McTaggart. “The nearly 100% increase in revenue to $49.9 million was due to strong growth across our services, retail water, and manufacturing business segments.

“Retail benefited from a 16% increase in the volume of water sold in Grand Cayman, with this reflecting the improved tourist activity over last year which had been below historical levels due to the lingering impact of the pandemic. The recent increase in the number of new flight options to Grand Cayman being added by major airlines indicates another strong tourist season ahead.

“The $20.7 million or 237% increase in services revenue was primarily generated by the progress our PERC Water subsidiary has made on the construction of an $82 million advanced water treatment plant in Arizona. Construction remains on schedule, and we anticipate generating additional revenue from the project until its substantial completion in the second quarter of 2024.

“Progress in the design and construction of the new Red Gate desalination plant on Grand Cayman also contributed to the increase in services segment revenue. In the U.S., we commenced work on the contract to design, build, operate and maintain a 1.7 MGD seawater desalination plant in Oahu, Hawaii, which we announced in June. We anticipate revenue generated over the approximate 24-year base term of the contract to total about $204 million in current dollars. The plant will be the 24th seawater reverse osmosis desalination plant that Consolidated Water has constructed and the first in the U.S.

“We believe this entrance into the U.S. desalination market positions us well for other opportunities in the Western U.S., a region that continues to experience unprecedented drought conditions, combined with growing populations. According to U.S. Drought Monitor, more than 22% of the Western U.S. has been experiencing drought conditions, with this worsening by more than 51% since October of last year.

“PERC’s continued strong operating performance and revenue growth has continued to significantly improve our top and bottom line. Its strong operational presence in the Southwestern U.S. — a region that urgently needs new fresh water sources due to the unprecedented drought conditions — has set the stage for further growth and development in this important segment of our business.

“We expanded our footprint in the U.S. with our recently announced acquisition by PERC of Ramey Environmental Compliance (REC). REC operates and maintains water and wastewater treatment plants and provides technical services—very similar to PERC’s O&M business—and they bring to us more than 100 clients in the Rocky Mountain and Eastern Plains regions of Colorado.

“In addition to strong synergies in culture and mission, REC expands our operational presence to a new growth area in the Western U.S. We anticipate that our greater financial resources and additional management expertise will help REC qualify for larger and potentially more complex O&M contracts in its home market. The acquisition also creates an important new selling channel for PERC’s unique approach to design-build projects in the growing Colorado market.

“Looking ahead, we continue to remain optimistic about our future growth prospects. We are encouraged by the continued recovery of tourism to Grand Cayman, and our progress on the several large construction projects underway. We believe our continued efforts and successes, combined with the positive trends and increased bidding activity in our markets, represent strong drivers for continued growth, increased profitability, and further strengthening of shareholder value.”

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Summary

Revenue for the third quarter of 2023 totaled $49.9 million, up 99% compared to $25.1 million in the same year-ago period. The increase was driven by increases of $0.9 million in the retail segment, $20.7 million in the services segment and $3.3 million in the manufacturing segment.

Retail revenue increased primarily due to a 16% increase in the volume of water sold, as well as the result of higher energy costs that increased the energy pass-through component of the company’s water rates and a more favorable rate mix.

The increase was partially offset by a decrease of $179,000 in the bulk segment, primarily due to a decrease in the price of energy for CW-Bahamas that decreased the energy pass-through component of rates. The decrease in bulk segment revenue was partially offset by a 6% increase in CW-Bahamas’ volume of water sold.

The increase in services segment revenue was due to an increase in plant construction revenue. The company recognized approximately $20.0 million in revenue in the third quarter of 2023 for the construction of a water treatment plant in Goodyear, Arizona. Revenue generated under operations and maintenance contracts totaled $5.0 million in the third quarter of 2023, up 48% as compared to $3.4 million in the same year-ago period.

The increase in manufacturing segment revenue was due to increased production activity.

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2023 was $16.6 million or 33.3% of total revenue, up 143% from $6.8 million or 27.3% of total revenue for the same year-ago period.

Net income from continuing operations attributable to stockholders for the third quarter of 2023 was $8.8 million or $0.55 per diluted share, compared to net income of $0.8 million or $0.05 per diluted share for the same year-ago period.

Net income attributable to Consolidated Water stockholders for the third quarter of 2023, which includes the results of discontinued operations, was $8.6 million or $0.54 per diluted share, up from a net income of $0.3 million or $0.02 per diluted share for the same year-ago period.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $48.8 million as of September 30, 2023, as compared to $47.7 million as of June 30, 2023, with working capital at $83.1 million, debt of $0.2 million, and stockholders’ equity totaling $178.0 million.

First Nine Months 2023 Financial Summary

Revenue for the first nine months of 2023 was $127.0 million, up 93% compared to $65.7 million in the same year-ago period. The increase was primarily driven by increases of $3.4 million in the retail segment, $1.5 million in the bulk segment, $47.7 million in the services segment and $8.6 million in the manufacturing segment.

Retail revenue increased primarily due to a 17% increase in the volume of water sold. The volume of water sold in the Cayman Water license area increased by 15% and the remaining 2% increase in the volume of water sold was due to water sales made by Cayman Water directly to the WAC in January and February of 2023.

The retail revenue increased also as a result of higher energy costs that increased the energy pass-through component of the company’s retail water rates, as well as a more favorable rate mix.

The increase in bulk segment revenue was due to an increase of 8% in the volume of water sold by CW-Bahamas.

The increase in services segment revenue was due to an increase in plant construction revenue. The company recognized approximately $44.1 million in revenue for the construction of a water treatment plant in Goodyear, Arizona in the first nine months of 2023. Revenue generated under operations and maintenance contracts totaled $12.8 million in the first nine months of 2023, up 19% as compared to $10.7 million in the same year-ago period.

The increase in manufacturing segment revenue was due to higher project activity.

Gross profit for the first nine months of 2023 was $42.6 million or 33.6% of total revenue, up 99% from $21.5 million or 32.7% of total revenue in the same year-ago period.

Net income from continuing operations attributable to stockholders for the first nine months of 2023 was $20.4 million or $1.28 per diluted share, compared to net income of $5.9 million or $0.38 per diluted share in the same year-ago period.

Net income attributable to Consolidated Water stockholders for the nine months of 2023, which includes the results of discontinued operations, was $19.7 million or $1.24 per diluted share, up from net income of $4.3 million or $0.28 per diluted share in the same year-ago period.

Third Quarter Segment Results





Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Retail Bulk Services Manufacturing Total Revenue $ 7,216,574 $ 8,488,615 $ 29,427,664 $ 4,721,222 $ 49,854,075 Cost of revenue 3,371,891 5,835,837 20,174,645 3,857,274 33,239,647 Gross profit 3,844,683 2,652,778 9,253,019 863,948 16,614,428 General and administrative expenses 4,225,825 347,668 861,835 437,162 5,872,490 Income (loss) from operations $ (381,142 ) $ 2,305,110 $ 8,391,184 $ 426,786 10,741,938 Other income, net 236,066 Income before income taxes 10,978,004 Provision for income taxes 1,976,453 Net income from continuing operations 9,001,551 Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests 163,428 Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders 8,838,123 Net loss from discontinued operations (232,994 ) Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders $ 8,605,129





Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Retail Bulk Services Manufacturing Total Revenue $ 6,274,650 $ 8,667,931 $ 8,731,124 $ 1,378,000 $ 25,051,705 Cost of revenue 3,231,973 6,446,549 7,333,982 1,195,428 18,207,932 Gross profit 3,042,677 2,221,382 1,397,142 182,572 6,843,773 General and administrative expenses 3,818,459 473,534 936,708 381,949 5,610,650 Gain on asset dispositions and impairments, net 1,499 2,000 — — 3,499 Income (loss) from operations $ (774,283 ) $ 1,749,848 $ 460,434 $ (199,377 ) 1,236,622 Other expense, net (168,980 ) Income before income taxes 1,067,642 Provision for income taxes 26,616 Net income from continuing operations 1,041,026 Income attributable to non-controlling interests 217,415 Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders 823,611 Net loss from discontinued operations (505,917 ) Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders $ 317,694

First Nine Months Segment Results



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Retail Bulk Services Manufacturing Total Revenue $ 22,560,998 $ 25,975,483 $ 66,243,328 $ 12,180,519 $ 126,960,328 Cost of revenue 10,355,817 18,010,718 46,466,864 9,489,870 84,323,269 Gross profit 12,205,181 7,964,765 19,776,464 2,690,649 42,637,059 General and administrative expenses 12,668,467 1,080,543 2,855,067 1,289,990 17,894,067 Gain (loss) on asset dispositions and impairments, net (7,287 ) 12,270 — 1,933 6,916 Income (loss) from operations $ (470,573 ) $ 6,896,492 $ 16,921,397 $ 1,402,592 24,749,908 Other income, net 522,256 Income before income taxes 25,272,164 Provision for income taxes 4,366,005 Net income from continuing operations 20,906,159 Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests 463,775 Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders 20,442,384 Net loss from discontinued operations (699,858 ) Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders $ 19,742,526





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Retail Bulk Services Manufacturing Total Revenue $ 19,114,653 $ 24,442,324 $ 18,530,427 $ 3,589,333 $ 65,676,737 Cost of revenue 9,404,124 16,781,251 14,849,029 3,177,299 44,211,703 Gross profit 9,710,529 7,661,073 3,681,398 412,034 21,465,034 General and administrative expenses 10,613,975 1,187,909 2,554,721 1,046,853 15,403,458 Gain on asset dispositions and impairments, net 2,699 2,000 16,538 — 21,237 Income (loss) from operations $ (900,747 ) $ 6,475,164 $ 1,143,215 $ (634,819 ) 6,082,813 Other income, net 548,729 Income before income taxes 6,631,542 Provision for income taxes 83,041 Net income from continuing operations 6,548,501 Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests 691,042 Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders 5,857,459 Net loss from discontinued operations (1,533,064 ) Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders $ 4,324,395

Conference Call

Consolidated Water management will host a conference call tomorrow to discuss these results, which will include a question-and-answer period.

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (8:00 a.m. Pacific time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-844-875-6913

International dial-in number: 1-412-317-6709

Conference ID: 6524542

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you require any assistance connecting with the call, please contact CMA at 1-949-432-7566.

A replay of the call will be available after 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through November 17, 2023, as well as available for replay via the Investors section of the Consolidated Water website at www.cwco.com.

Toll-free replay number: 1-877-344-7529

International replay number: 1-412-317-0088

Replay ID: 6524542

About Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates advanced water supply and treatment plants and water distribution systems. The company designs, builds and operates seawater desalination facilities in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas and the British Virgin Islands, and designs, builds and operates water treatment and reuse facilities in the United States. The company recently entered the U.S. desalination market with a contract to design, build, operate and maintain a seawater desalination plant in Hawaii.

The company also manufactures and services a wide range of products and provides design, engineering, management, operating and other services applicable to commercial and municipal water production, supply and treatment, and industrial water and wastewater treatment. For more information, visit www.cwco.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, usually containing the words "believe", "estimate", "project", "intend", "expect", "should", "will" or similar expressions. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to (i) continued acceptance of the company's products and services in the marketplace; (ii) changes in its relationships with the governments of the jurisdictions in which it operates; (iii) the outcome of its negotiations with the Cayman government regarding a new retail license agreement; (iv) the collection of its delinquent accounts receivable in the Bahamas; and (v) various other risks, as detailed in the company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with the company’s business, please refer to the “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors” sections of the company’s SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained by contacting the company’s Secretary at the company’s executive offices or at the “Investors – SEC Filings” page of the company’s website at http://ir.cwco.com/docs. Except as otherwise required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact:

David W. Sasnett

Executive Vice President and CFO

Tel (954) 509-8200

Email Contact

Investor Relations Contact

Ron Both or Grant Stude

CMA Investor Relations

Tel (949) 432-7566

Email Contact

Media Contact:

Tim Randall

CMA Media Relations

Tel (949) 432-7572

Email Contact







CONSOLIDATED WATER CO. LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 48,845,606 $ 50,711,751 Accounts receivable, net 38,114,847 27,046,182 Inventory 7,915,456 5,727,842 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,430,079 5,643,279 Contract assets 8,972,740 2,913,722 Current assets of discontinued operations 298,591 531,480 Total current assets 109,577,319 92,574,256 Property, plant and equipment, net 50,063,524 52,529,545 Construction in progress 6,446,049 3,705,681 Inventory, noncurrent 5,048,222 4,550,987 Investment in OC-BVI 1,388,917 1,545,430 Goodwill 10,425,013 10,425,013 Intangible assets, net 2,408,888 2,818,888 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,720,637 2,058,384 Other assets 3,389,634 1,669,377 Long-term assets of discontinued operations 21,129,288 21,129,288 Total assets $ 211,597,491 $ 193,006,849 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 11,436,484 $ 8,438,315 Accounts payable - related parties — 403,839 Accrued compensation 2,697,033 2,267,583 Dividends payable 1,570,319 1,375,403 Current maturities of operating leases 471,506 546,851 Current portion of long-term debt 114,964 114,964 Contract liabilities 9,528,749 8,803,921 Deferred revenue 391,558 315,825 Current liabilities of discontinued operations 259,853 389,884 Total current liabilities 26,470,466 22,656,585 Long-term debt, noncurrent 133,770 216,117 Deferred tax liabilities 466,285 560,306 Noncurrent operating leases 1,481,005 1,590,542 Other liabilities 153,000 219,110 Total liabilities 28,704,526 25,242,660 Commitments and contingencies Equity Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders' equity Redeemable preferred stock, $0.60 par value. Authorized 200,000 shares; issued and outstanding 45,209 and 34,383 shares, respectively 27,125 20,630 Class A common stock, $0.60 par value. Authorized 24,655,000 shares; issued and outstanding 15,746,552 and 15,322,875 shares, respectively 9,447,931 9,193,725 Class B common stock, $0.60 par value. Authorized 145,000 shares; none issued — — Additional paid-in capital 91,716,763 89,205,159 Retained earnings 76,807,700 61,247,699 Total Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders' equity 177,999,519 159,667,213 Non-controlling interests 4,893,446 8,096,976 Total equity 182,892,965 167,764,189 Total liabilities and equity $ 211,597,491 $ 193,006,849



